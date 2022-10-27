Rohit Sharma achieves remarkable feat in T20 World Cup 2022; shatters Yuvraj Singh's old record

Team India captain Rohit Sharma became the leading six-hitter for the country in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history during the Super 12 match against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, October 27.

Batting first after winning the toss, Rohit guided India’s innings with a fluent half-century, smacking 53 in 39 balls. He slammed three sixes in his innings, the third of which took the Hitman past Yuvraj Singh’s record of 33 sixes in the T20 World Cup.

In the 10th over of India’s innings, Rohit pulled a short ball from Bas de Leede over the deep backward square leg boundary to go past Yuvraj’s tally.

The Indian captain hit the first six of the match when he hooked Paul van Meekeren over deep square leg off the last ball of the third over. His second six came off Logan van Beek in the eighth over as launched a slower one over long-on.

The Indian opener reached a 35-ball 50 with consecutive fours off Tim Pringle in the 11th over. His innings ended when he swung Klaassen straight to deep midwicket.

An eventful innings from Rohit Sharma

The Indian captain batted well for his half-century against the Netherlands before being dismissed. It was an action-packed innings with some close shaves. The 35-year-old could have been dismissed for 13 when he mistimed a pull off Klaassen. However, Pringle put down a simple catch at mid-on.

He was then adjudged lbw to Logan van Beek in the eighth over of the innings. A confident Rohit, however, took the DRS and got the decision overturned as replays clearly showed that he had inside-edged the ball onto his pads.

Earlier, India lost opener KL Rahul for 9, trapped lbw by Paul van Meekeren in the third over. The Indian batter was left to rue not using the DRS as replays confirmed that the ball was missing the stumps.

Meanwhile, Team India reached 144/2 after 17 overs, with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease. Kohli scored his second consecutive fifty in the T20 World Cup 2022.

India vs Netherlands playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

