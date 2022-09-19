[In Pictures] India Legends stars Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh visit Naman Ojha’s home in Indore

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Munaf Patel and other members of the India Legends team recently had dinner at teammate Naman Ojha’s home in Indore.

The players are currently participating in the Road Safety World Series 2022. Indore is one of the host cities for the T20 tournament.

On Monday (September 19), Ojha’s wife Ankita shared pictures and videos of Sachin, Yuvraj and other India Legends players at their home.

(LtoR) Sachin Tendulkar, Naman Ojha and Ankita Sharma Ojha.

While uploading the post, Ankita wrote:

“Such an honour and pleasure to host @indialegends team and support staff at our home for dinner. Thank you Paaji @sachintendulkar @yuvisofficial @munafpatel13 @stuartbinny84 @amithun_25 @manpreetgonyofficial @iamrvk23 @s_badrinath @imrahulsharma3 @megha31_.”

39-year-old Ojha is the wicketkeeper-batter for India Legends in the ongoing edition of the Road Safety World Series.

The Ojhas with Yuvraj Singh.

The domestic legend represented India in one Test, one ODI and two T20Is.

India Legends got off to an impressive start in Road Safety World Series 2022

Tendulkar-led India Legends got their Road Safety World Series 2022 campaign off to a confident start, defeating South Africa Legends by 61 runs in their first match in Kanpur on September 10.

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh with Naman and Ankita Sharma Ojha.

Batting first after winning the toss, India Legends posted an imposing 217 for 4 in their 20 overs.

Stuart Binny top-scored with a smashing 82 not out off 42 balls, a knock which included five fours and six sixes. Yusuf Pathan slammed an unbeaten 35 in only 15 balls, clobbering four sixes.

Munaf Patel and Ankita Sharma Ojha.

In response, South Africa Legends were restricted to 156 for 9. Skipper Jonty Rhodes top-scored with 38* off 27 balls. For India Legends, Rahul Sharma claimed three wickets, while Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha picked up two each.

A group picture taken at Naman Ojha’s home in Indore.

India Legends’ second match of the Road Safety World Series 2022, against West Indies Legends, was abandoned due to a wet outfield without a ball bowled.

The Tendulkar-led outfit will take on New Zealand Legends in Indore on Monday.

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, S Badrinath

