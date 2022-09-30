"Manja bromance" - Twitterati come up with hilarious reactions as Sanjay Manjrekar responds to Ravindra Jadeja's post

Former Indian batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has responded to Ravindra Jadeja’s Twitter post about him in another indication that the two have buried the hatchet.

On Thursday night (September 29), Jadeja surprised fans by posting an image of Manjrekar from the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022. Along with the picture, he shared a witty caption, which read:

“Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar.”

On Friday morning, Manjrekar responded to the all-rounder’s tweet and wrote:

“Ha ha… and your dear friend looking forward to seeing you on the field soon :).”

Jadeja is currently recuperating after undergoing knee surgery. He has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Aware of the history between the two, Twitterati were quite impressed by the “bromance” between the commentator and the cricketer. Here are some reactions on Manjrekar’s reply to Jadeja’s post:

Dy tweets @Tweets_dy_

Bromance @sanjaymanjrekar Now you both can kiss to complete the moment.Bromance @sanjaymanjrekar Now you both can kiss to complete the moment.Bromance 💖

Kunvar shailendra Yadav @Kunvarshailend3 @sanjaymanjrekar friendship start doing ICC T20 WC semi final v NZ .......& Now still going @sanjaymanjrekar friendship start doing ICC T20 WC semi final v NZ .......& Now still going 😄😄😄😄😄

JD @jnd583 @sanjaymanjrekar bethe bethe kya kare..karte hai kuch kam...dear dear khelte hai leke BCCI ka naam ! @sanjaymanjrekar bethe bethe kya kare..karte hai kuch kam...dear dear khelte hai leke BCCI ka naam !

Zeus @Zeus77334873 @sanjaymanjrekar I think you guys are going to do an advertisement together @sanjaymanjrekar I think you guys are going to do an advertisement together 😂

thereal drea» ¥OG€$H» @YOGESHK84241181 ‍♂ ....can it happens....? @sanjaymanjrekar Ha ha.... And i am looking forward to seeing you both..... Hug in front of 1,00,000 people's in Stadium‍♂....can it happens....? @sanjaymanjrekar Ha ha.... And i am looking forward to seeing you both..... Hug in front of 1,00,000 people's in Stadium 🙆‍♂😂😂😂....can it happens....?

Manjrekar’s viral interview with Jadeja

It's no secret that Jadeja and Manjrekar have not been the best of friends in the past. During the 2019 World Cup, the latter had termed the all-rounder a “bits and pieces player”, which did not go down well with the cricketer. He responded to the former batter’s statement and termed his views as "verbal diarrhea".

After scoring a half-century in the semi-final of the same event against New Zealand, Jadeja took a dig at the commentator, who admitted that the left-handed batter had proved him wrong.

During Team India’s recent Asia Cup 2022 campaign in the UAE, Manjrekar attempted to mend fences with the all-rounder. After India’s win over Pakistan in their first match of the competition, he interviewed Jadeja. However, before starting the conversation, he wittily asked:

“First question - You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?”

Jadeja replied:

“Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!”

saiiiiii @Sasi91226397

#IndiaVsPakistan sanjay manjrekar& sir ravindra jadeja never ending story sanjay manjrekar& sir ravindra jadeja never ending story #IndiaVsPakistan https://t.co/sFXrXeQzMW

The short conversation soon went viral on social media platforms.

Promoted to No. 4 in the match against Pakistan in Dubai, Jadeja (35) featured in a crucial half-century stand with Hardik Pandya (33 not out) for the fifth wicket. Courtesy of the impressive partnership, Team India won the match by five wickets while chasing a target of 148.

