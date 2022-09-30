"Manja bromance" - Twitterati come up with hilarious reactions as Sanjay Manjrekar responds to Ravindra Jadeja's post

Former Indian batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has responded to Ravindra Jadeja’s Twitter post about him in another indication that the two have buried the hatchet.
On Thursday night (September 29), Jadeja surprised fans by posting an image of Manjrekar from the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022. Along with the picture, he shared a witty caption, which read:
“Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar.”
On Friday morning, Manjrekar responded to the all-rounder’s tweet and wrote:
“Ha ha… and your dear friend looking forward to seeing you on the field soon :).”
Jadeja is currently recuperating after undergoing knee surgery. He has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Aware of the history between the two, Twitterati were quite impressed by the “bromance” between the commentator and the cricketer. Here are some reactions on Manjrekar’s reply to Jadeja’s post:
Manjrekar’s viral interview with Jadeja
It's no secret that Jadeja and Manjrekar have not been the best of friends in the past. During the 2019 World Cup, the latter had termed the all-rounder a “bits and pieces player”, which did not go down well with the cricketer. He responded to the former batter’s statement and termed his views as "verbal diarrhea".
After scoring a half-century in the semi-final of the same event against New Zealand, Jadeja took a dig at the commentator, who admitted that the left-handed batter had proved him wrong.
During Team India’s recent Asia Cup 2022 campaign in the UAE, Manjrekar attempted to mend fences with the all-rounder. After India’s win over Pakistan in their first match of the competition, he interviewed Jadeja. However, before starting the conversation, he wittily asked:
“First question - You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?”
Jadeja replied:
“Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!”
The short conversation soon went viral on social media platforms.
Promoted to No. 4 in the match against Pakistan in Dubai, Jadeja (35) featured in a crucial half-century stand with Hardik Pandya (33 not out) for the fifth wicket. Courtesy of the impressive partnership, Team India won the match by five wickets while chasing a target of 148.