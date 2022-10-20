SCO vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: Head to head stats and records you need to know before Scotland vs Zimbabwe match

The Scotland vs Zimbabwe match will bring an end to Round 1 of T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. This battle will decide the fourth team that qualifies for the Super 12 round of the mega event.

Both Scotland and Zimbabwe have won one match each in T20 World Cup 2022 so far. Scotland started their campaign with a win against West Indies but lost to Ireland in the second match. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe beat Ireland before losing to West Indies.

The Scotland vs Zimbabwe match is a virtual knockout game, and here's a look at their head-to-head record ahead of the crucial match.

Scotland vs Zimbabwe head-to-head record

Zimbabwe lead the head-to-head record against Scotland by 3-1. The two teams met in a three-match T20I series last year, where Zimbabwe emerged victorious by 2-1.

SCO vs ZIM head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

The only T20 World Cup match between Scotland and Zimbabwe happened at the VCA Stadium in 2016. Zimbabwe lead the head-to-head record by 1-0, having won that game by 11 runs.

Last 5 SCO vs ZIM games in Scotland

Scotland hosted a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe last year. Here is a brief summary of the three games that happened in that series:

ZIM (180/4) beat SCO (177/4) by 6 wickets, Sep 19, 2021. ZIM (136/5) beat SCO (126) by 10 runs, Sep 17, 2021. SCO (141/6) beat SCO (134/9) by 7 runs, Sep 15, 2021.

Last 5 SCO vs ZIM games in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has never played host to a T20I against Scotland. Thus, there is no information available for past matches between these two teams on Zimbabwean soil.

Which team will win the Scotland vs Zimbabwe match in the T20 World Cup 2022? Share your answers in the comments below.

