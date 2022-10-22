SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022: Bellerive Oval, Hobart pitch history and T20I records

The T20 World Cup 2022 action will return to the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday as Group A winners Sri Lanka will battle Group B runners-up Ireland in the Super 12 round.

Both Sri Lanka and Ireland made impressive comebacks in Round 1 of the competition. While Sri Lanka beat UAE and Netherlands after suffering a defeat against Namibia in their first game, Ireland lost their first game against Zimbabwe but defeated West Indies and Scotland to advance to Super 12.

Ireland will have a slight upper hand heading into the match against Sri Lanka because they played all the three matches of Round 1 at the Bellerive Oval. Before Ireland take field in Hobart again to clash with Sri Lanka, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches played at this venue.

Bellerive Oval, Hobart T20I stats

T20I matches played: 9

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 103* - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs. England, 2018.

Best bowling figures: 4/16 - Alzarri Joseph (WI) vs. Zimbabwe, 2022.

Highest team score: 213/4 - Australia vs. England, 2014.

Lowest team score: 118 - West Indies vs. Scotland, 2022.

Highest successful run chase: 180/4 - Ireland vs. Scotland, 2022.

Average 1st-innings score: 169

Bellerive Oval last T20I match

In the last T20I at this venue, Zimbabwe beat Scotland by five wickets. The Scottish team scored 132/6 in their 20 overs. In reply, Zimbabwe scored 133/5 in 18.3 overs to register a five-wicket win.

Batters from both teams struggled to clear the fence as only two sixes were hit in the match. Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza smashed both the maximums in the second innings. A total of 11 wickets fell in the game, with pacers scalping eight of them.

