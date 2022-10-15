SL vs NAM T20 World Cup 2022: Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Sri Lanka vs Namibia match

The T20 World Cup 2022 will get underway with a Sri Lanka vs Namibia match at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong on Sunday (October 16). This will be the first match of the mega event and both nations will want to kick off their campaigns on a winning note.

Sri Lanka have been in great form this year. They are fresh off an Asia Cup championship win in the United Arab Emirates. On the other hand, Namibia beat Zimbabwe by 3-2 in their last T20I series. The Namibian team has improved a lot in recent years.

Some big names like David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dushmantha Chameera will be in action in Sunday's clash.

The Islanders will start as the favorites to win, but given how the Gerhard Erasmus-led outfit performed in T20 World Cup 2021, fans should expect a thrilling Sri Lanka vs Namibia match tomorrow.

Before the big game begins, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in T20I cricket.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Head To Head to Head Record

Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head record against Namibia by 1-0. The two teams locked horns during Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi. Sri Lanka won that game by seven wickets.

SL vs NAM Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup

As mentioned ahead, Sri Lanka and Namibia met once in the T20 World Cup. The islanders currently have a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head record against their African opponents.

Last 5 Games between Sri Lanka vs Namibia

Here is a brief summary of the only T20I match played between Sri Lanka and Namibia so far.

SL (100/3) beat NAM (96) by 7 wickets, Oct 18, 2021

Who will win the SL vs NAM match in ICC T20 World Cup 2022? Share your answers in the comments box below.

