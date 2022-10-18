Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Sri Lanka will face the United Arab Emirates in a must-win Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong on Tuesday, October 18. The Lankans suffered a massive setback in the tournament opener, going down to Namibia. The margin of defeat - 55 runs - could come back to haunt the Asia Cup champions if qualification for the Super 12 comes down to the net run rate.

Given how poor they were in the first match, the Lankans will have to win big against the UAE to stay in contention for the next round. Their bowlers did well to restrict Namibia to 93 for six. However, they couldn’t finish well and ended up conceding 163. Still, the Lankans could have chased it down, but their batting misfired miserably.

UAE, on the other hand, fought well to take the match against the Netherlands into the last over. However, their batting was extremely poor. They cannot expect to win by posting only 111 on the board. Can they lift themselves against an edgy Sri Lanka?

Today's SL vs UAE toss result

The United Arab Emirates have won the toss and have opted to bowl. Speaking about the decision, UAE captain CP Rizwan said:

“Today is a warmer day; dew might come into play."

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka admitted they would have bowled first as well. The Lankans have been forced to make one change. Danushka Gunathilaka is injured, so Charith Asalanka comes in.

SL vs UAE - Today's match playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana.

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Kashif Daud, Vriitya Aravind (w), Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

Today's SL vs UAE pitch report

Dirk Nannes described the pitch as a very bare one. He explained that, being a drop-in wicket, one won't see it break up too much. Nannes also felt that bowling first is the way to go on this surface.

Today's SL vs UAE match players list

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Charith Asalanka, Jeffrey Vandersay.

United Arab Emirates: Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Kashif Daud, Vriitya Aravind (w), Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza, Aryan Lakra, Alishan Sharafu, Sabir Ali.

SL vs UAE - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus, Rod Tucker

TV umpire: Joel Wilson

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

