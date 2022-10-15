Suresh Raina picks Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya as India's trump cards for T20 World Cup

Former World Cup winner Suresh Raina thinks that Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav will be the two linchpins of the Indian team as they aim to win their first T20 World Cup, ever since winning the inaugural edition way back in 2007.

Currently the second-ranked T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav has been a prolific run-scorer for the Men in Blue this calendar year, with 801 runs in 23 innings. Raina is hopeful that SKY will continue playing in an aggressive fashion in the mega event as well.

Here is what Raina said, as quoted by NDTV.

"Suryakumar, the batting that he did in the last two years, I want him to show the same intent,” Raina said.

Raina backed Hardik Pandya to bowl crucial overs and also play the finisher’s role much like MS Dhoni did during his heydays. Ever since leading the Gujarat Titans to the IPL title earlier this year, Hardik Pandya has established himself as the mainstay of the Indian line-up with both bat and ball.

"There is one more dark horse. His angle, swing is brilliant. But my go-to man would be Hardik Pandya. He will control the game. he will bowl the crucial overs. And he will finish the game, what MS Dhoni has done for a long period.

"These players would be very important. Suryakumar Yadav will be game-changer for India but at the same time, don't forget Arshdeep Singh, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma."

Suresh Raina wants India to start well in T20 World Cup

India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (October 23). Before the marquee event, the Men in Blue will square off against Australia and New Zealand in a couple of warm-up games. They have already played two practice games against Western Australia, while winning and losing one each.

Raina, who played a pivotal part in India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, feels that it is important for India to start well. In the last three encounters, Pakistan have prevailed over India on two occasions.

"India need to start well as they face Pakistan in their first match. If we can do well in that match, things will be smooth as India will have the momentum. That is very crucial in the T20s,” Raina added.

It will be interesting to see if India can get off to a winning start in the T20 World Cup and get much-needed confidence under their belt.

