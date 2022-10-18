Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Gaikwad’s ton in Maharashtra’s win over Kerala; Dhull shines for Delhi again (Round-up)

Ruturaj Gaikwad hammered a brilliant ton as Maharashtra got the better of Kerala by 40 runs in an Elite Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Chandigarh on Tuesday, October 18. Gaikwad smacked 114 off 68 balls, hitting eight fours and seven sixes as Maharashtra put up 167/4. In response, Kerala were held to 127/8. In another Group C game, Karnataka thumped Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets.

In an Elite Group B clash in Jaipur, Delhi came up with an excellent all-round effort to down a strong Hyderabad. Yash Dhull scored a blazing 73 in only 36 balls, slamming six fours and as many sixes as Delhi posted 196/6. Pacer Navdeep Saini then claimed 4/17 as Hyderabad were bowled out for 150. In the same group, Mayank Markande registered exceptional figures of 4/4 as Punjab bundled out Manipur for 40 to register a nine-wicket triumph.

In Elite Group A matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23, Mumbai defeated Rajasthan by 20 runs, while Railways thumped Assam by eight wickets. Gujarat beat Nagaland by nine wickets in Group D, while Saurashtra went down to Himachal Pradesh by 13 runs despite Cheteshwar Pujara’s half-century. Bengal got the better of Sikkim by 84 runs in a Group E encounter.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores

Below are the brief scores of all Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Tuesday.

Elite Group A (Rajkot)

Railways (135/2) beat Assam (134/5) by eight wickets

Madhya Pradesh (98/4) beat Mizoram (94/6) by six wickets

Mumbai (159/6) beat Rajasthan (139/7) by 20 runs

Vidarbha (157/6) beat Uttarakhand (155/8) by two runs

Elite Group B (Jaipur)

Goa (131/7) beat Uttar Pradesh (120/8) by 11 runs

Punjab (43/1) beat Manipur (40) by nine wickets

Delhi (196/6) beat Hyderabad (150) by 46 runs

Tripura (159/6) beat Puducherry (136/8) by 23 runs

Elite Group C (Chandigarh)

Haryana (138/6) beat Jammu and Kashmir (134/6) by four wickets

Maharashtra (167/4) beat Kerala (127/8) by 40 runs

Elite Group C (Mohali)

Karnataka (76/0) beat Arunachal Pradesh (75) by 10 wickets

Services (151/5) beat Meghalaya (148/5) by five wickets

Elite Group D (Indore)

Gujarat (122/1) beat Nagaland (119/8) by nine wickets

Andhra Pradesh (186/8) beat Bihar (181/2) by two wickets

Himachal Pradesh (157/8) beat Saurashtra (144/9) by 13 runs

Elite Group E (Lucknow)

Bengal (179/6) beat Sikkim (95/8) by 84 runs

Chhattisgarh (156/2) beat Chandigarh (150/6) by eight wickets

Tamil Nadu (138) beat Jharkhand (126/8) by 12 runs

