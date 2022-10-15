[WATCH] Rohit Sharma-led Team India reach Brisbane for T20 World Cup warmup matches

Rohit Sharma and Co. have reached Brisbane ahead of the T20 World Cup warmup fixtures after a brief stint in Perth, Australia. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play Australia (October 17) and New Zealand (October 19) ahead of the Super 12 stage.

Sharing a clip of the Indian cricket team’s journey from Perth to Brisbane, BCCI wrote:

“Touchdown Brisbane.”

India will be keen to continue their rich form after beating Australia and South Africa in their recent T20I series.

The Indian team reached Brisbane after a couple of practice matches against Western Australia XI. While India won the opening game by 13 runs, they lost the second contest by 36 runs.

India last won the ICC T20 World Cup trophy under MS Dhoni in 2007 and will look to lift the title after a 15-year gap. Furthermore, they are yet to lift an ICC trophy since the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Mohammed Shami to reunite with Team India in Brisbane ahead of T20 World Cup

Injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement Mohammed Shami has reached Australia for the T20 World Cup. He will reunite with the Indian squad in Brisbane ahead of the opening fixture against Australia on Monday.

He will play the role of a senior pacer for India in the showpiece T20 event. He will strengthen the bowling department, which leaked 200+ runs in the last two T20Is against South Africa at home. The bowling department is expected to address the issue in the warmup matches.

India are named in the same group as Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh. A couple of teams (qualifiers) will join the group for the Super 12 stage. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (October 23).

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

