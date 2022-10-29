T20 World Cup 2022: 3 challenges Team India could face against South Africa

Group 2 table-toppers Team India will take on South Africa in their third T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Perth on Sunday, October 30. The Men in Blue made a terrific start to the competition, getting the better of Pakistan by four wickets in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The match kept swinging both ways like a pendulum. Eventually, though, India emerged victorious in an action-packed climax.

Having gotten the better of their arch-rivals in a highly-charged encounter, there were fears that a euphoric India might take their foot off the pedal against the Netherlands. To their credit, Rohit Sharma and co. started from zero and registered an impressive 56-run win.

India’s next opponents, South Africa, will also be on a high, having thumped Bangladesh by 104 runs in their previous match. With some luck, which is definitely not their friend in World Cups, the Proteas could have hammered Zimbabwe as well.

The Men in Blue are unlikely to have it easy against a strong South African outfit (Proteas non-performing captain Temba Bavuma’s form notwithstanding!). In the build-up to the key clash, we point out three challenges Team India could face against the Proteas.

#1 Rohit-Rahul’s struggles against genuine pace

Team India’s openers have not been consistent lately. Pic: Getty Images

There is no iota of doubt about KL Rahul and skipper Rohit’s talent. They are two of the most gifted batters in modern-day international cricket. Having said that, both have weaknesses against genuine pace bowling.

The same was exposed against Pakistan when Rahul dragged a delivery from Naseem Shah back onto his stumps, while Rohit found Haris Rauf too hot to handle and nicked a pacy delivery.

It was almost a repeat of last year’s T20 World Cup clash between the two teams in Dubai. On that occasion, Rohit was trapped lbw by Shaheen Afridi, while Rahul was also cleaned up by the left-arm pacer.

Of all the teams in Super 12, South Africa have, perhaps, the most potent fast bowling attack. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Norjte can destroy opponents on their day. Both have the ability to ramp up their speed significantly once they get into rhythm.

If the Proteas speedsters get it right, Rohit and Rahul won’t have it easy in the powerplay. The Indian captain did get a fifty against the Netherlands, but it was far from a convincing one.

Rahul, meanwhile, is low on confidence, having failed in both matches. The battle of India’s opening batters with South Africa’s opening bowlers will set the tone for the innings.

#2 Overdependence on Kohli and Suryakumar

Team India’s dynamic duo of Virat Kohli (left) and Suryakumar Yadav. Pic: Getty Images

This might sound a bit unfair, but when it comes to consistent performances in T20Is in recent months, Team India have been heavily dependent on two names in the batting department - Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

Against the Netherlands as well, the in-form duo lifted the tempo after the team scored only 67 runs in the first 10 overs.

This has been a trend of sorts for Team India in their recent T20I assignments. Since the start of the Asia Cup, Kohli has been India’s leading run-getter, having smashed 548 runs in 12 innings at an average of 78.28 and a strike rate of 143.45. He has one hundred and five fifties to his credit.

Unsurprisingly, Suryakumar is second on the list with 439 runs in 13 innings at an average of 43.90 and a sensational strike rate of 180.65. He has crossed the half-century mark five times.

Among others, Rahul has scored 319 runs in 12 innings at a poor average of 29 and an equally disappointing strike rate of 124.12, although he does have four fifties to his credit.

It must be noted here that Rahul returned to international cricket during the tour of Zimbabwe after a long layoff due to injury and fitness. He hasn’t looked in great shape in the T20 World Cup so far. Another failure against South Africa, and question marks are bound to be raised about his place in the playing XI.

It's not just Rahul, even skipper Rohit has produced mediocre numbers in T20Is in recent times. In his last 12 innings, he has scored 307 at an average of 27.90. Where he has done better than Rahul is in the strike rate department - 140.82.

Yes, Team India have the reliable Hardik Pandya and dangerous finisher Dinesh Karthik in their line-up. But South Africa will feel that they can put the Men in Blue under pressure if they find a way to restrict Kohli and Suryakumar.

#3 Rossouw-De Kock threat

Rilee Rossouw (left) and Quinton de Kock are in sensational batting form. Pic: Getty Images

South Africa’s batting in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far has been all about Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw.

While the Proteas keeper-batter has smashed 110 runs in two innings at a stupendous strike rate of 196.43, Rossouw clobbered 109 off 58 balls against Bangladesh, going at a strike rate of 194.64. This was the 33-year-old batter’s second successive T20I hundred. He slammed exactly 100* off 48 balls against India in Indore before the T20 World Cup.

The terrific form of the Rossouw-De Kock pair is like a double-edged sword for South Africa. Due to their domination, their middle order hasn’t got too many chances to perform in the last couple of T20Is.

Also, both are due for a failure, if one goes by the law of averages. However, in the event of the dynamic duo firing in Perth, Team India’s bowlers could be put under massive pressure.

Rossouw and De Kock will go into the game against India with a lot of confidence following their record partnership against Bangladesh. As such, the Men in Blue cannot afford to let them settle in during the Perth encounter.

India are likely to have the upper hand if they can get rid of the in-form South African left-handers early. If not, their bowlers too might be in for a leather hunt.

