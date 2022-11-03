T20 World Cup 2022: 3 moments from IND vs BAN match that created a buzz among fans

A spirited performance from Team India saw them overcome a difficult challenge against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Bangladesh's chase was affected by rain and they were in pole position to win the game and put the Men in Blue on the brink of elimination.

However, Rohit Sharma and Co. looked like a completely different team on the field post the rain delay as they took some brilliant catches and ran out the dangerous Litton Das. With Bangladesh's batting crumbling under pressure, India took one step closer to a semifinal spot.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the match that made fans active on social media:

#3 Dinesh Karthik wasn't happy with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli played a fine knock of 64*(44) to take the Men in Blue to 184/6 in their 20 overs. However, the total could have been even bigger had their finisher Dinesh Karthik managed to stay with Kohli till the end.

'DK' did hit a boundary in his knock of 7(5) but was run out while trying to take a quick single. Kohli smashed the ball to extra cover and there seemed to be no run in it. However, Karthik raced towards the striker's end, only to be sent back.

It was too late by then as he couldn't even make it with a dive. DK was certainly unhappy and gestured to Kohli that he should have watched the non-striker instead of where the ball went.

#2 Rohit Sharma praying as Arshdeep Singh attempted a catch

India's catching was something that surprised many fans because they didn't even put down a single chance and were simply brilliant even on a wet outfield. Suryakumar Yadav took a couple of skiers while Deepak Hooda also held on to one at deep mid-wicket.

However, as Yasir Ali lobbed the ball to point and captain Rohit Sharma saw that Arshdeep Singh was the one below it, he was captured praying with folded hands before the fielder caught it.

This was probably because Arshdeep had dropped a sitter of Asif Ali's catch during India's Asia Cup clash with Pakistan and that cost them the game. However, the youngster didn't make any mistakes this time around.

#1 KL Rahul running out Litton Das

Arguably the turning point of the game was when KL Rahul ran out the dangerous Litton Das. Das scored 60 runs off just 27 balls and until he was unbeaten, things looked bleak for India.

However, the rain break helped the fielding team re-focus and Rahul produced a moment that will be remembered for a long time. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushed the ball towards square leg and called Das for two runs.

Rahul collected the ball quickly and threw it at the end where Das ran, finding him short of the crease with a direct hit. This lifted the Indian team's spirits and proved to be a defining moment in the game.

