T20 World Cup 2022: 3 moments during the IND vs NED match that created buzz among fans

Team India made it to the top of their Super 12 group at the T20 World Cup after a comprehensive win over the Netherlands at the SCG on Thursday. The Men in Blue will be even more satisfied with this victory since they defended their total convincingly, which would give them a lot of confidence.

Rohit Sharma opted to bat first and India did get off to a cautious start, which some may argue was against their recent approach of ultra-attacking cricket. However, the Indian captain led from the front in changing gears and scored a fine 53(39).

Rohit's momentum helped Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav put up a stunning partnership to take their team to 179/2. Some brilliance from the Indian bowlers made sure that the Dutch didn't even come close to the target.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that got fans engaged on social media:

#3 KL Rahul's LBW decision

KL Rahul's form has been a huge talking point of late, and that's why all eyes were on him on Thursday. The Indian vice-captain was adjudged LBW on just 9 and decided against reviewing it. Many were baffled as the ball seemed to be heading down the leg side.

That proved to be exactly the case as replays showed that the ball was going to miss the leg stump. Rohit did seem to gesture the same to KL Rahul, but the latter looked short on confidence to challenge the decision.

This lack of confidence in shot selection and decision-making could hurt the Men in Blue going forward.

#2 Virat Kohli's stunning six over extra cover

Virat Kohli has well and truly arrived in the T20 World Cup and once again stamped his authority, this time with a responsible knock of 62*(44) against the Netherlands.

Initially, Kohli found it a bit tough to get going. But once he was set and got the support of Suryakumar Yadav, the former captain began to showcase his vintage form.

The six over cover to Fred Klaassen was enough to make people go gaga over Kohli's brilliance and class. Even he was surprised by the shot.

Virat Kohli has already scored 144 runs from two games and is yet to be dismissed in the T20 World Cup.

#1 Virat Kohli & Suryakumar Yadav's celebration

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav's bromance has been the talk of the town as they continue to be the engine-room of this Indian T20I team. The duo have strung together some magnificent partnerships and added one more to their fantastic collection on Thursday against the Netherlands.

Rohit looked in ominous touch and probably got out at the wrong time. However, 'SKY', like he often does, walked out to bat and changed the momentum of India's innings. His aggression rubbed-off on Kohli as both began to find boundaries at regular intervals.

The duo added 95 runs off just 48 balls and Yadav reached his half-century too with a six off the final ball. The way Kohli told SKY to celebrate was enough to show the bond between the two and how it's helping the team get the best out of them.

