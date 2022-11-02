T20 World Cup 2022: 3 players who can pick most wickets in IND vs BAN match 

Team India's unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup came to an end on Sunday when they were beaten by South Africa by five wickets. The bowlers did try their best to make a match out of a target of just 134, but the Proteas had enough experienced batters like David Miller to take them over the line.

This has brought India into quite a tricky situation as they might have to win both their remaining games to qualify for the semi-finals. Up next are Bangladesh, who themselves are coming on the back of a thrilling win against Zimbabwe and are also on four points from three games.

The two sides have played some thrilling games over the years, especially in the shortest format, and bowlers from both sides have more often than not dictated the flow of the game.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could have an impressive outing in Adelaide on Wednesday:

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin had a rare off-day against South Africa as he was smashed for 43 runs off his four overs and received a bit of stick from the fans. However, he could have easily had two or more wickets to his name had the fielders held onto their catches.

Ashwin has grown into an excellent defensive bowler in T20 cricket and his record of late speaks for itself. However, the presence of three left-handers in Bangladesh's top four suits the veteran off-spinner's match-up and could help him be among the wickets.

The Chennai-born spinner will back himself to put in an impactful performance for India on an Adelaide pitch that may have some assistance for him.

#2 Taskin Ahmed

One of the main reasons for Bangladesh's impressive start to their T20 World Cup campaign has been their spearhead Taskin Ahmed. The pacer has bowled well consistently and has hit the right lengths in Australian conditions.

In just three games, Taskin already has a staggering eight wickets at an outstanding average of 11.25. With India's openers not in good form at the moment, Shakib Al Hasan will hope that the speedster makes early inroads into the opposition's batting line-up and sets the tone for his team.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has seamlessly filled the void of the injured Jasprit Bumrah for Team India. The Punjab pacer has already become India's go-to bowler through different phases of the game.

The biggest improvement for Arshdeep has been the way he has bowled with the new ball. For someone who was deemed just a death overs specialist, he has picked up seven wickets in the tournament, out of which six have come in the powerplay and have got India off to a flying start almost every single time so far.

With some impactful players in the Bangladesh top-order, Arshdeep will once again be keen to make use of the expected overcast conditions in Adelaide and strike with the new ball.

