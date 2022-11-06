T20 World Cup 2022: 3 players who can pick most wickets in IND vs ZIM match

Team India have already qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, but they will have to beat Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 6, to ensure top spot in their group. The Men in Blue have been playing some really good cricket and will want to take the winning momentum with them going forward.

However, Zimbabwe have nothing to lose and such a situation could bring the best out of any team. India will need to be careful as the game between South Africa and the Netherlands is a proof of how a side can beat any other team on their day, especially in this tournament.

The Men in Blue have a well-oiled bowling unit and will definitely want to continue their fine form going into the semi-finals. Zimbabwe also have some tall bowlers who will love bowling at the MCG.

On that note, let's have a look at three bowlers who could pick the most wickets in the game:

#3 Mohammed Shami

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Mohammed Shami was named as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's T20 World Cup squad. The speedster hadn't played a single T20I since last year's T20 World Cup and many claimed that he is expensive at times.

However, Shami repaid the faith that the management showed in him by delivering whenever India have needed him so far. He has picked up four wickets so far at a fantastic economy rate of just 6.00. His hit-the-deck ability could fetch him a handful of wickets at the MCG.

#2 Blessing Muzarabani

Sherlock MIND 🔥 @Dreamerdude12 My Multani boy Muzarabani is ready to destroy Indian top batting orders in upcoming Super Sunday. My Multani boy Muzarabani is ready to destroy Indian top batting orders in upcoming Super Sunday. 😎🔥 https://t.co/63eszs8Rbd

Blessing Muzarabani has once again been a standout bowler for Zimbabwe, as he is their highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 wickets from seven matches so far. He has the ability to move the new ball both ways, something which has troubled the Indian top order in this tournament.

His height will also help him get some steep bounce from the surface at the MCG and that, coupled with the seam movement could make him a dangerous customer for the Men in Blue.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

No surprises on who makes the top of this list as Arshdeep Singh has just come of age in this tournament so far. Initially earmarked as a death-overs specialist, Arshdeep has proved that he can cause damage with the new ball as well, swinging it both ways.

He had played a huge role in India's win at the MCG against Pakistan, having picked up the big wickets of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early. He will definitely have good memories of this ground and will want to get to the top of the wicket-takers chart.

