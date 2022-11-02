T20 World Cup 2022: 3 players who can score most runs in IND vs BAN match 

Team India's top-order looked vulnerable for the second time in three games at the T20 World Cup as they collapsed to 49/5 against South Africa in Perth on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav's heroic knock of 68 gave the bowlers some chance to stage a fightback, but it just wasn't enough for the Men in Blue to make it three wins in a row.

India will now take on Bangladesh, who are also on four points after three games and are sensing a chance to get into their first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal. Their batting hasn't fired all cylinders either but has done just enough for their bowlers to take over.

With shorter boundaries and a belter of a pitch expected at the Adelaide Oval, we could be in for a run-fest. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score big on Wednesday:

#3 Najmul Hossain Shanto

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A fantastic hand by Najmul Shanto - 71 in 55 balls. Accelerated after his fifty, his maiden fifty and it came in the World Cup. A fantastic hand by Najmul Shanto - 71 in 55 balls. Accelerated after his fifty, his maiden fifty and it came in the World Cup. https://t.co/DnAUs8CfZS

Filling the big shoes of Bangladesh legend Tamim Iqbal at the top of the order is never easy. However, Najmul Hossain Shanto has done a decent job so far and has shown the potential to be a reliable batter for Bangladesh.

In a crucial encounter against Zimbabwe, Shanto scored 71 off 55 balls and helped them post a competitive total on the board. With experienced batters like Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan around him, Shanto could play another crucial knock, this time against India.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Suryakumar Yadav has 8 fifties and 1 hundred from just 25 innings in T20I in 2022.



He should be the T20 cricketer of the year. Suryakumar Yadav has 8 fifties and 1 hundred from just 25 innings in T20I in 2022.He should be the T20 cricketer of the year. https://t.co/uPRY7Ur87p

The No.1 ranking among batters in T20Is doesn't look too far away for Suryakumar Yadav now, given how incredibly consistent he has been for India. There was talk about how he would fare on the fast and bouncy pitches in Australia, having never played there before.

However, SKY already has two half-centuries from three games, including a scintillating 68 off just 40 balls when his team was in deep trouble against South Africa. He was unfortunate to end up on the losing side, but will continue to be a threat to the opposition.

With the boundaries in Adelaide relatively small in size, Yadav would back himself to make it a hat-trick of fifties and help India get a step closer to the semifinals.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's name has become synonymous with the Adelaide Oval, given his incredible record at this ground. The former Indian captain has been quite vocal about how much he loves playing here and how it is a 'happy hunting ground' for him.

In nine international games across formats, Kohli has scored as many as 843 runs at an outstanding average of 70.25 with five hundreds and a couple of fifties. He has also scored an unbeaten 90 in the only T20I he has played at this ground.

Given the importance of the game and the fact that he is in sensational form, don't be surprised if Kohli dishes out another masterclass at his beloved Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

