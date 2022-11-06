T20 World Cup 2022: 3 players who can score most runs in IND vs ZIM match

Team India will face Zimbabwe ahead of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in their final group game of the T20 World Cup on Sunday, November 6. The Men in Blue have qualified for the semi-finals already, but will still want to win the game and finish as group toppers.

Except probably for the game against the Netherlands, India's batting hasn't really fired all cylinders and that is something they would want to correct ahead of their semifinal against either New Zealand or England.

Zimbabwe also have some talented batters in their ranks, who would certainly want to get a big score against their name before bowing out of the tournament. On that note, let's take a look at three batters who can have a good day out at the MCG:

#3 Sikandar Raza

Although he bats at No.5, Sikandar Raza is the nucleus of Zimbabwe's batting line-up and has been their highest run-scorer in the tournament. Raza has scored 185 runs so far at a fantastic strike rate of 149.19.

He has the ability to take the game away from the opposition from ball one due to his high-risk approach and that can certainly catch India off-guard. So the Men in Blue will definitely need to work their match-ups accordingly, or else Raza will make them pay.

#2 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli returns to the ground where he played one of the best innings in T20 World Cup history against Pakistan. His 82*(53) will certainly be fresh in his mind and will back himself to get another big score on the same ground.

He has already scored 220 runs from four innings in this tournament and is well on his way to winning another Player of the Tournament award. His ability to pick the gaps will be massive once again on such a huge ground and could play a crucial role in helping his team finish at the top of their group.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Apart from that half-century against the Netherlands, Rohit Sharma has largely had a disappointing T20 World Cup with the bat. He has scored just 74 runs in four innings at a modest strike rate of 108.82.

With big teams like England and New Zealand likely to pose a huge challenge in the knockouts, the Men in Blue will want their captain to fire all cylinders. To do that, he needs to score big against Zimbabwe as that would do his confidence a world of good.

If Rohit gets into his groove, Zimbabwe could end up having a really long day in the field.

