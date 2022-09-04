T20 World Cup 2022: 3 reasons why India should back Axar Patel if Ravindra Jadeja is ruled out

Team India suffered a big blow ahead of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 when all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out and replaced by Axar Patel. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Jadeja had sustained a right knee injury as a result of which he would take no further part in the Asia Cup.

In fact, according to some reports, the 33-year-old is set to miss the T20 World Cup in Australia as well, which will be held in October-November. Reports claimed that Jadeja will have to undergo knee surgery after which he will be out of action for a few months.

When asked about the same at a press conference on Saturday, September 3, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid stated that the T20 World Cup is still a few weeks away and hence it is too early to jump to any conclusion.

In the event of Jadeja being ruled out, though, we look at three reasons why Axar would be the right replacement in the Indian squad for the ICC event.

#1 He is the best replacement India have

If India are looking at a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja, Axar is the best choice. The latter, though not as talented as Jadeja, has decent skills in all three departments of the game.

He can be expected to bowl four tight overs in most matches. Axar is also someone who is comfortable bowling in the powerplay. He has done that for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

If we look at his batting, he might not be comfortable coming up as high as No. 4, like Jadeja did in the game against Pakistan. However, he is capable of doing a good job with the willow in the second half of the innings.

He has the strokes in the book to clear the field and up the ante in the death overs. Like Jadeja, Axar is also not a slogger and can score at a quick pace by playing proper cricket strokes.

When it comes to fielding, of course, Axar is no match for Jadeja. Nobody in the current Indian team is. But if we analyze the former’s skills on a standalone basis, he has a very safe pair of hands and is extremely sharp in the field.

India will thus not lose a lot in the fielding department if Axar steps in for Jadeja.

#2 Axar is a much improved cricketer

In the first half of his international career, Axar was relatively inconsistent, and hence was more out of the team than in. Of course, the lack of vacancy also played its part.

However, over the last couple of seasons, the 28-year-old has refined his skills in all departments of the game and has been India’s go-to man whenever there has been an opening for a spin-bowling all-rounder.

If we take a glance at his recent performances in white-ball cricket, he claimed five wickets in two T20Is against West Indies. He also scored an unbeaten 64 off 35 balls in the second ODI of the same series.

It was a coming-of-age performance with the willow as India were under tremendous pressure in a chase of 312. The visitors were in big trouble at 280 for seven. However, Axar held his nerve commendably well and lifted India over the line. He ended the game in brilliant style with a straight six.

The left-arm spinner was the leading wicket-taker during the one-day tour of Zimbabwe as well. He picked up six scalps in three matches while averaging 12.33.

Axar was unlucky not to find a place in the original Asia Cup 2022 squad. With Jadeja being picked, he was named a standby. With the former being ruled out, he now has a chance to make an impact.

#3 He deserves the opportunity

Axar has forever played second fiddle to Jadeja in the Indian team. He made his international debut back in 2014 in an ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur. He has so far represented the Men in Blue in 44 ODIs and 25 T20Is, claiming 53 and 21 wickets, respectively.

Axar has produced decent numbers, averaging 30.26 in ODIs and 27.19 in T20Is. He also has excellent economy rates in both formats - 4.40 in ODIs and 7.33 in T20Is.

With experience, he has only got better and has delivered the goods more often than not. Apart from his skills, Axar is also a hardworking cricketer, which is evident in the amount of improvement he has shown in his overall game over the last couple of seasons.

If Jadeja is fit for the T20 World Cup, he walks back into the team on the basis of his reputation. However, if that is not the case, there is no one more deserving than Axar to replace him in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

