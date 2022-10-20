Aayan Afzal Khan etched his name into the history books in the T20 World Cup 2022 as he became the youngest player to feature in the mega event. UAE picked him in the playing XI for their Round 1 match against the Netherlands in Geelong on Tuesday.

Khan was 16 years and 335 days old when he played his career's first T20 World Cup match. At his age, most individuals are either studying in high school or preparing to play U-19 cricket, but Khan is representing his nation at the highest level.

Speaking of Khan's achievements, here are some interesting things you need to know about the UAE player.

Aayan Afzal Khan Age

Aayan was born on November 15, 2005. At the time of writing, he is 16 years and 339 days old.

Height

According to the multiple reports, Aayan Afzal Khan's height in 5 feet and 6 inches.

Hometown

The youngster was born in Margoa, the commercial capital of Goa. He currently studies in a school in Sharjah.

Aayan Afzal Khan T20I Stats

Khan has played four T20I matches in his career so far. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.15. The opposition team's batters have struggled to score big off his left-arm spin bowling.

He is also a reliable lower-order batter. In the three T20I innings he has played for the UAE, Khan has aggregated 49 runs, with his highest score being 25. He made his T20I debut against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium last month.

Fans should note that Khan participated in the ICC U-19 World Cup which happened earlier this year in West Indies. He scored 146 runs and scalped five wickets in six matches of the tournament.

