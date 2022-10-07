T20 World Cup 2022: "An opportunity to unearth a new champion" - Ravi Shastri opines on absence of Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri wants the Men in Blue to use their injury-hit squad to their advantage in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. Shastri feels that Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja's absence is an opportunity for India to 'unearth a new champion'.

Pace spearhead Bumrah and all-rounder Jadeja will miss the multi-nation tournament in Australia due to injuries.

Bumrah sustained a stress fracture, while Jadeja's knee injury ruled him out of the latter part of Asia Cup 2022.

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia 🇮🇳 https://t.co/XjHJrilW0d

Speaking during the launch of Coaching Beyond, his new initiative with Bharat Arun and R Sridhar, Shastri claimed that India have enough firepower to lift the trophy. However, the 60-year-old believes the team must start well and was optimistic of certain players filling the boots of Bumrah and Jadeja.

"I think we have got enough strength and we have a good team. I have always believed if you make it to the semi-finals, it could be anyone's tournament. The endeavour would be to start well, get to the semis, and then you have got enough strength to probably win the [World] Cup, for all you know.

"Bumrah not being there, Jadeja not being there - it hampers the side - but it's an opportunity to unearth a new champion."

Shastri admitted that with too much cricket today, injuries are inevitable.

"It's unfortunate. There's so much cricket being played, and people get injured. He is injured, but it's an opportunity for somebody else. There is nothing you can do with injury."

While Axar Patel has shown potential in Ravindra Jadeja's absence, India are yet to name Bumrah's replacement. Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid have hinted at Mohammed Shami for the role.

Ravi Shastri thrilled at the prospect of Women's IPL

India reached the finals of the 2022 Commonwealth games and won the ODI series in England. (Credits: Getty)

The former Indian all-rounder reckoned that the Women's IPL could go a long way in ensuring a World Cup for the national side, prompting more interest from the fans. Shastri added:

"Fabulous [on the launch of the women's IPL]. They are only that far away from winning something big. You see what happened with the men's cricket team when they won the World Cup in '83. So, if the women win a World Cup, the interest that will be generated will be unbelievable.

"The more and more I see of the Indian women play, they are far more self-confident with the exposure they've got, and they have far more self-belief that they can actually go the distance."

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly announced last month that they are expecting to start the much-awaited competition next year.

