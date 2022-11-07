Pakistan’s popular sports channel, PTV Sports, has been trolled on social media for censoring the Indian national anthem ahead of the T20 World Cup fixture between India and Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday (November 6).

The channel ran an advertisement during the Indian national anthem, which did not go well with the netizens. Fans on Twitter expressed their disgust as a fruit juice ad ran on TV.

Some Indian fans even expressed their anger, saying this is why India does not play bilateral series against Pakistan.

Here are some of the reactions:

The development comes amid heightened tension between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the former's decision to not visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 and instead play the continental trophy at a neutral venue.

“Everyone would love to see Pakistan and India in the final”- Shane Watson wants Indo-Pak clash in T20 World Cup final

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson wants arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final, scheduled in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

Speaking to reporters at the SCG, he said:

“Everyone would love to see Pakistan and India in the final. I, unfortunately, missed the first game at the MCG. All the people that went along to that game said it was something very special and the game was obviously an amazing game to watch on TV as well.”

He added:

“They played in the T20 World Cup final in 2007 and everyone would love to see it again.”

He also said Babar Azam and Co. would be very dangerous against New Zealand in the semifinals on Wednesday (November 9) in Sydney.

"The freedom they are going to have is going to be very dangerous for the Kiwis."

Pakistan miraculously entered the semi-finals after they beat Bangladesh, while South Africa lost to the Netherlands. Group 2 table-toppers India will need to prevail against England to set up the Indo-Pak clash.

The two teams last met in the Super 12 stage where Virat Kohli’s match-winning unbeaten 82 off 53 balls helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a last-over thriller. Indian fans will be hoping for a repeat at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, if both teams reach the final as well.

While Pakistan are yet to lift the T20 World Cup trophy since 2009, India last won the title in 2007.

