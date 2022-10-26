T20 World Cup 2022: “I don’t wear chest guard while facing spinners” - Yuzvendra Chahal and Tabraiz Shamsi in cheeky banter over batting skills

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and South Africa’s left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi were involved in some tongue-in-cheek banter while discussing their batting skills.

Both Chahal and Shamsi have poor batting records in international cricket. Their lack of ability with the willow has often been the subject of trolling. However, the two cricketers have sportingly accepted their incompetence with the bat.

The two spinners often like to engage in some fun interactions on social media. In their latest online “debate”, they compared their batting prowess.

The chatter began when the South African cricketer tagged the Indian player while sharing a post, which sought opinions on whether there is a better player than Virat Kohli in the current era.

Chahal replied by commenting:

“Still better then you my bru 😂😂.”

In the mood for some fun, Shamsi responded:

“Not only me, you're the best of our era bru 😎.”

Not one to hold back, the Indian leggie continued the conversation and wrote:

“Still I don’t wear chest guard while facing spinners like you bru 👀🧐🤣😂.”

Now on the defensive, Shamsi explained:

“Bru Bumrah was going to come from the other end... no ways I'm taking a chance with that 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

A screenshot of the Chahal-Shamsi batting “debate”.

Looking at the batting records of the two spinners, Shamsi has scored 20 runs in four Test innings, 17 in seven ODI innings and a mere eight runs in 11 T20I knocks. As for Chahal, he has 69 runs in 13 ODI innings and five runs in four innings in T20Is.

Shamsi and Chahal’s performance in T20 World Cup 2022

Both India and South Africa have played one match each in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022 so far.

Chahal was not part of the playing XI for the Men in Blue’s opening match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as the management preferred Ravichandran Ashwin and bowling all-rounder Axar Patel. He bowled in two practice matches, registering figures of 2/15 against Western Australia and 1/28 against Australia.

Yuzvendra Chahal @yuzi_chahal

The pride we play for.

A stunner of a performance by Virat kohli.

We march on together 🧿 What an emotional game tonight.The pride we play for.A stunner of a performance by Virat kohli.We march on together What an emotional game tonight. The pride we play for. A stunner of a performance by Virat kohli. We march on together 🇮🇳🧿 https://t.co/H5UIf3YwX3

Shamsi too was left out of South Africa’s playing XI for their match against Zimbabwe, which produced no result due to rain. The Proteas preferred Keshav Maharaj over him. The latter impressed with economical figures of 2/6 in South Africa’s nine-wicket hammering of New Zealand during a practice game in Brisbane.

