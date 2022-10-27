T20 World Cup 2022: Clinical India thump Netherlands by 56 runs 

Team India came up with a proficient all-round show to defeat Netherlands by 56 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, October 27.

Batting first after winning the toss in the Group 2 encounter, the Men in Blue rode on half-centuries from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to post an impressive 179/2 in their 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9), Axar Patel (2/18), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) and Arshdeep Singh (2/37) then starred with the ball as India held Netherlands to 123/9.

Chasing 180, Netherlands lost Vikramjit Singh for 1 off 9 balls as the opener missed a straight ball from Bhuvneshwar and was bowled. The pacer’s first two overs were maidens. Axar then struck the second blow for India inside the powerplay, cleaning up Max O'Dowd (16) with a full and straight delivery as the batter attempted a fine sweep.

Axar had his second wicket when Bas de Leede (16) cut a length ball outside off and sliced a catch towards backward point, where Hardik Pandya timed his leap and completed a well-judged catch. India were in firm control of the contest, having reduced the Dutch to 51/3 at the halfway stage.

Ashwin helped himself to two wickets in the 13th over as Netherlands lost half their side for 63. Colin Ackermann (17) slogged a carom ball to deep midwicket. Tom Cooper (9) then miscued a poor delivery down leg straight to deep backward square leg.

Tim Pringle hit Ashwin for an impressive six over long-on before perishing to Mohammed Shami for 20. The batter looked to work a full ball on the leg side, but only managed a leading edge and was caught by Virat Kohli, who ran to his right from mid-off.

Bhuvneshwar returned to pick up his second scalp as Netherlands captain Scott Edwards (5) top-edged a leg cutter. Substitute fielder Deepak Hooda called for the catch, also running to his right from mid-off.

Arshdeep joined the wicket-taker’s list by having Logan van Beek (3) caught behind with a well-directed bouncer. Very next ball, he trapped Fred Klaassen (0) lbw with a superb yorker. The on-field decision was not out. However, India got it overturned using the DRS.

Paul van Meekeren (14*) hit the last three balls of the innings from Arshdeep for fours to ensure Netherlands were not bowled out.

Rohit, Kohli, Suryakumar fifties take India to 179/2 against Netherlands

Rohit (53 off 39), Virat (62* off 44) and Suryakumar (51* off 25) starred with the bat as India put up 179/2 against Netherlands. Batting first after winning the toss, India were off to a cautious start, reaching 32/1 at the end of the powerplay. However, Kohli added 73 for the second wicket with skipper Rohit and an unbroken 95 for the third wicket with Suryakumar as the Men in Blue upped the ante.

Earlier, KL Rahul (9) fell cheaply again as he missed his flick and was adjudged lbw to an incoming delivery from Van Meekeren. Rahul did not review decision, which was a mistake since replays showed the ball clearly missing the stumps. In the same over, Rohit hit the first six of the match, hooking a short ball over deep square leg.

The Indian captain could have been dismissed for 13, but had a lucky escape. He miscued a pull off Klaassen, but Pringle dropped a simple catch at mid-on. After smashing Van Beek for a six over long-on, there was another nervous moment for Rohit as he was given lbw. However, the Indian skipper took DRS and got the decision overturned as he had inside-edged the ball onto his pads.

Rohit then smacked De Leede for four and six off consecutive deliveries as the Men in Blue reached 67/1 at the halfway stage of their innings. With the maximum, Rohit also become the leading six-hitter (34) for India in T20 World Cup cricket, going past Yuvraj Singh (33).

Following the drinks break, Rohit reached a 35-ball 50 with consecutive fours off Pringle. He was looking good for a lot more when he perished to Klaassen for 53 off 39 balls, miscuing the pacer to deep midwicket while attempting a cross-batted hoick.

The Indian captain’s dismissal did not hurt the team’s momentum as Suryakumar and Kohli featured in a wonderful stand. SKY warmed up with two four off Van Meekeren in the 14th over, coming via a pick-up shot and a cover drive. Suryakumar and Kohli then combined to take three boundaries off the 16th over bowled by De Leede.

With a four, six and a single off consecutive deliveries in the next over from Klaassen, Kohli reached a 37-ball 50, his second successive half-century. The in-form batter also flicked a six off a waist-high full toss from Van Beek in the last over.

Suryakumar then ended the Indian innings in perfect style, flicking a full on pads over deep backward square leg for another maximum. With that terrific stroke, the batter also brought up a 25-ball 50.

