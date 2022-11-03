T20 World Cup 2022: “Decision Whatever Virat Kohli wants” - Bangladesh fans protest after Indian cricketer’s fake fielding attempt is not penalized

Virat Kohli was the Player of the Match in Team India’s five-run win over Bangladesh during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. However, had there been an award for the controversial player of the match, he might have walked away with that too!

He was first seen urging the umpires to signal a no-ball during his batting stint. After the match, a video of his “fake fielding” act went viral on social media.

In a post-match press conference, Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan claimed that the on-field umpires missed the incident, for which the fielding side could have been penalized five runs - the exact margin of defeat for Bangladesh.

As per Law 41.5, pertaining to unfair play, "deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of [the] batter" is prohibited. In such a breach, the umpires can declare that particular delivery as a dead ball, and award the batting side five runs.

Bangladesh fans were up in arms following Hasan’s statement over Kohli’s “fake fielding” act during the Group 2 match. Some Indian fans, though, backed Kohli, terming Bangladesh sore losers. Here are some Twitter reactions to Kohli’s fake fielding attempt:

Hassan Cheema @Gotoxytop1 So this is what Bangladesh's player, Nurul Hassan was talking about in the presser that umpires didn't listen on fake fielding by Kohli. According to ICC rules, there should have been 5 penalty runs here. Bangladesh lost by 5 runs in the end. So this is what Bangladesh's player, Nurul Hassan was talking about in the presser that umpires didn't listen on fake fielding by Kohli. According to ICC rules, there should have been 5 penalty runs here. Bangladesh lost by 5 runs in the end. https://t.co/3GdnuluQuH

Z// not playing the semis @patanaiyaarr So you’re telling me “king kohli” posted about character and conviction after all that fake fielding and pressurising umpires once again into giving no ball?? So you’re telling me “king kohli” posted about character and conviction after all that fake fielding and pressurising umpires once again into giving no ball??😭😭😭😭😭😭

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Regarding the Kohli fake fielding thing, the rule is quite clear, that an attempt to deceive the batters can lead to a penalty of 5 runs, or dead ball.



Think to avoid such instances where the umpires have missed something like this, cricket needs to bring in retrospective ruling Regarding the Kohli fake fielding thing, the rule is quite clear, that an attempt to deceive the batters can lead to a penalty of 5 runs, or dead ball.Think to avoid such instances where the umpires have missed something like this, cricket needs to bring in retrospective ruling

Nasreen🧕🇧🇩 @NA__SR__EEN3

Fake fielding done by him but umpires ignored it.

Field wasn't completely ready to play but inspite of that umpires resumed the match , Nazmus Sajid Chowdhury @nazmussajid #T20WorldCup #INDvBAN Kohli was spotted distracting Shanto by "fake fielding." As per the law, India was supposed to be given 5 runs penalty for such a shameful. But guess what? The on-field umpires didn't even care to recheck and instantly denied taking any action. #cheating Kohli was spotted distracting Shanto by "fake fielding." As per the law, India was supposed to be given 5 runs penalty for such a shameful. But guess what? The on-field umpires didn't even care to recheck and instantly denied taking any action. #cheating #T20WorldCup #INDvBAN https://t.co/A5MPAIilE8 Wow umpires, thanks. Great umpiring throughout the match. During batting Kohli asked umpire to give no ball, then umpire approved it.Fake fielding done by him but umpires ignored it.Field wasn't completely ready to play but inspite of that umpires resumed the match , twitter.com/nazmussajid/st… Wow umpires, thanks. Great umpiring throughout the match. During batting Kohli asked umpire to give no ball, then umpire approved it. Fake fielding done by him but umpires ignored it.Field wasn't completely ready to play but inspite of that umpires resumed the match , twitter.com/nazmussajid/st…

Shashwat @SHASHWA58083290 @Manir_81 @BCBtigers Ghaanta it's not fake fielding intentionally.. It was just the thirst to throw the ball at the non strikers end had he fielded the ball.. Beside that the batsman running to the non strikers end wasn't even watching Virat Kohli at whom Virat is being seen to throw the ball @Manir_81 @BCBtigers Ghaanta it's not fake fielding intentionally.. It was just the thirst to throw the ball at the non strikers end had he fielded the ball.. Beside that the batsman running to the non strikers end wasn't even watching Virat Kohli at whom Virat is being seen to throw the ball

Waqas Ahmed @ahmedwaqas992



International cricket has become an absolute joke. Fox Cricket @FoxCricket



foxsports.com.au/cricket/icc-wo… Kohli in double T20 drama as Bangladesh left fuming over ‘fake fielding’ that decided game Kohli in double T20 drama as Bangladesh left fuming over ‘fake fielding’ that decided gamefoxsports.com.au/cricket/icc-wo… Fake fielding incurs 5 penalty runs to the opposition, the exact number of runs by which Bangladesh lost the game - Since the culprit is Kohli, this will once again be pushed under the rug.International cricket has become an absolute joke. twitter.com/FoxCricket/sta… Fake fielding incurs 5 penalty runs to the opposition, the exact number of runs by which Bangladesh lost the game - Since the culprit is Kohli, this will once again be pushed under the rug.International cricket has become an absolute joke. twitter.com/FoxCricket/sta… https://t.co/9fk3AK0sT0

Udit @udit_buch I hope no one gets banned for 1-2 matches for fake fielding 🥲 Aur karna hai to Zimbabwe ki match me kar lo. That if officials dare to given it's Kohli I hope no one gets banned for 1-2 matches for fake fielding 🥲 Aur karna hai to Zimbabwe ki match me kar lo. That if officials dare to given it's Kohli 😂

Sridhar_FlashCric @SridharBhamidi

1) Kohli asking for a wide on a 2nd bouncer in Mahmud's 16th over.

2) The restart after rain with Shakib saying it's wet

3) Kohli fake fielding attempt in 7th over which wasn't pointed by batters or umpires during play



#INDvBAN Apparently, three flash points for Bangladesh1) Kohli asking for a wide on a 2nd bouncer in Mahmud's 16th over.2) The restart after rain with Shakib saying it's wet3) Kohli fake fielding attempt in 7th over which wasn't pointed by batters or umpires during play Apparently, three flash points for Bangladesh1) Kohli asking for a wide on a 2nd bouncer in Mahmud's 16th over.2) The restart after rain with Shakib saying it's wet3) Kohli fake fielding attempt in 7th over which wasn't pointed by batters or umpires during play #INDvBAN

nikhil kusumanchi @nikhilkusumanc1 . twitter.com/nithilimayam/s… Nithil Imayam @NITHILIMAYAM

2mins silence for their cric knowledge

Also take this 🧠 @Cricketracker If anyone says this is wide....2mins silence for their cric knowledgeAlso take this 🧠 @Cricketracker If anyone says this is wide....2mins silence for their cric knowledge 😂Also take this 🧠 https://t.co/hTCJ5LrXyp These guys do not have a cricket knowledge. Someone is talking about Kohli fake fielding, someone is talking about this wide ball and some kidoos are talking about wet field favoured India in today’s win. For all who are talking about these 2 mins of silence🤫🤫 These guys do not have a cricket knowledge. Someone is talking about Kohli fake fielding, someone is talking about this wide ball and some kidoos are talking about wet field favoured India in today’s win. For all who are talking about these 2 mins of silence🤫🤫🙏🙏. twitter.com/nithilimayam/s…

Prem Mohanty @philipbkk ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



#INDvBAN | #T20WorldCup Were Bangladesh unlucky in Adelaide? Were Bangladesh unlucky in Adelaide? 👀 #INDvBAN | #T20WorldCup https://t.co/SIYMlJ0XYP Play hard Play fair but stop complaining. Who’s going to explain to them that the conditions were probably more perilous for the fielding side!! Fake fielding, the said incident involving Kohli happened on the throw in and umpires did not entertain the appeal. Sore losers 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/espncricinfo/s… Play hard Play fair but stop complaining. Who’s going to explain to them that the conditions were probably more perilous for the fielding side!! Fake fielding, the said incident involving Kohli happened on the throw in and umpires did not entertain the appeal. Sore losers 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/espncricinfo/s…

Khabis Insan @IamUmarJav 5 plenty Runs were also not awarded to Bangladesh there was an incident in which Kohli was doing fake Fielding before the rain break. Hence proved Decision Whatever Virat Kohli wants 5 plenty Runs were also not awarded to Bangladesh there was an incident in which Kohli was doing fake Fielding before the rain break. Hence proved Decision Whatever Virat Kohli wants 🌚 https://t.co/1hhao7CNma

Ahmed @Ahmeds4ys Bangladesh should have been awarded 5 penalty runs because of fake fielding, no?



Cricket's law 41.5 prohibits the "deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of [the] batter"



Oh wait, it was Kohli the untouchable!

Bangladesh should have been awarded 5 penalty runs because of fake fielding, no? Cricket's law 41.5 prohibits the "deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of [the] batter"Oh wait, it was Kohli the untouchable! https://t.co/hsekq7YP5z

Dan Liebke @LiebCricket Sad to see the moral decline of the Fab Four (Williamson claiming dropped catches, Kohli fake fielding, Root playing golf). Thank goodness we still have Steven Peter Devereux Smith flying the flag for all that is good and proper in cricket. Sad to see the moral decline of the Fab Four (Williamson claiming dropped catches, Kohli fake fielding, Root playing golf). Thank goodness we still have Steven Peter Devereux Smith flying the flag for all that is good and proper in cricket.

Shah4ia4 @xz_shahria #Cheating

Win all-over you want everyone knows about your scandal Kohli. But no one gonna talk about it except us , who are victims of this immorality injustice, "Fake fielding"=5 runs+1no ball. ICC Rule 2017 Win all-over you want everyone knows about your scandal Kohli. But no one gonna talk about it except us , who are victims of this immorality injustice, "Fake fielding"=5 runs+1no ball. ICC Rule 2017 #CheatingWin all-over you want everyone knows about your scandal Kohli. But no one gonna talk about it except us , who are victims of this immorality injustice, "Fake fielding"=5 runs+1no ball. ICC Rule 2017 https://t.co/d8HA9LcSaf

What Nurul Hasan said about Virat Kohli’s "fake fielding" attempt

During the India vs Bangladesh match, Kohli feigned a relay throw even as Arshdeep Singh was throwing the ball from the deep. The controversial incident occurred during the seventh over of Bangladesh's chase.

The act went unnoticed, though, as neither the umpires, Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown, nor the batters - Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto - spotted it.

Speaking after Bangladesh’s loss, Hasan told reporters:

"Certainly the field was wet and it had an impact and everyone saw that and eventually what I felt is that when we were talking there was a fake throw and it could have been a five run penalty and that could have gone our way but unfortunately even that didn't come.”

While Team India posted 184/6 after being sent into bat, Bangladesh were set a revised target of 151 in 16 overs following a rain delay.

Despite a superb knock by Litton Das (60 off 27) and a cameo from Hasan (25* off 14) at the end, the chasing side went down by five runs via the D/L method.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes