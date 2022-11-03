T20 World Cup 2022: “Decision Whatever Virat Kohli wants” - Bangladesh fans protest after Indian cricketer’s fake fielding attempt is not penalized

Virat Kohli was the Player of the Match in Team India’s five-run win over Bangladesh during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. However, had there been an award for the controversial player of the match, he might have walked away with that too!
He was first seen urging the umpires to signal a no-ball during his batting stint. After the match, a video of his “fake fielding” act went viral on social media.
In a post-match press conference, Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan claimed that the on-field umpires missed the incident, for which the fielding side could have been penalized five runs - the exact margin of defeat for Bangladesh.
As per Law 41.5, pertaining to unfair play, "deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of [the] batter" is prohibited. In such a breach, the umpires can declare that particular delivery as a dead ball, and award the batting side five runs.
Bangladesh fans were up in arms following Hasan’s statement over Kohli’s “fake fielding” act during the Group 2 match. Some Indian fans, though, backed Kohli, terming Bangladesh sore losers. Here are some Twitter reactions to Kohli’s fake fielding attempt:
What Nurul Hasan said about Virat Kohli’s "fake fielding" attempt
During the India vs Bangladesh match, Kohli feigned a relay throw even as Arshdeep Singh was throwing the ball from the deep. The controversial incident occurred during the seventh over of Bangladesh's chase.
The act went unnoticed, though, as neither the umpires, Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown, nor the batters - Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto - spotted it.
Speaking after Bangladesh’s loss, Hasan told reporters:
"Certainly the field was wet and it had an impact and everyone saw that and eventually what I felt is that when we were talking there was a fake throw and it could have been a five run penalty and that could have gone our way but unfortunately even that didn't come.”
While Team India posted 184/6 after being sent into bat, Bangladesh were set a revised target of 151 in 16 overs following a rain delay.
Despite a superb knock by Litton Das (60 off 27) and a cameo from Hasan (25* off 14) at the end, the chasing side went down by five runs via the D/L method.
Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads