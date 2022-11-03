Create

T20 World Cup 2022: “Decision Whatever Virat Kohli wants” - Bangladesh fans protest after Indian cricketer’s fake fielding attempt is not penalized

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Nov 03, 2022 10:38 AM IST
Virat Kohli’s “fake fielding” act has thrown him into another controversy.

Virat Kohli was the Player of the Match in Team India’s five-run win over Bangladesh during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. However, had there been an award for the controversial player of the match, he might have walked away with that too!

He was first seen urging the umpires to signal a no-ball during his batting stint. After the match, a video of his “fake fielding” act went viral on social media.

In a post-match press conference, Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan claimed that the on-field umpires missed the incident, for which the fielding side could have been penalized five runs - the exact margin of defeat for Bangladesh.

As per Law 41.5, pertaining to unfair play, "deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of [the] batter" is prohibited. In such a breach, the umpires can declare that particular delivery as a dead ball, and award the batting side five runs.

Bangladesh fans were up in arms following Hasan’s statement over Kohli’s “fake fielding” act during the Group 2 match. Some Indian fans, though, backed Kohli, terming Bangladesh sore losers. Here are some Twitter reactions to Kohli’s fake fielding attempt:

So this is what Bangladesh's player, Nurul Hassan was talking about in the presser that umpires didn't listen on fake fielding by Kohli. According to ICC rules, there should have been 5 penalty runs here. Bangladesh lost by 5 runs in the end. https://t.co/3GdnuluQuH
So you’re telling me “king kohli” posted about character and conviction after all that fake fielding and pressurising umpires once again into giving no ball??😭😭😭😭😭😭
Regarding the Kohli fake fielding thing, the rule is quite clear, that an attempt to deceive the batters can lead to a penalty of 5 runs, or dead ball.Think to avoid such instances where the umpires have missed something like this, cricket needs to bring in retrospective ruling
Wasn’t it a fake fielding by Kohli? After that Shanto informed about that but umpires denied his claim. Well well.. #T20WorldCup #ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsBAN https://t.co/5OTxpjIwz6
Wow umpires, thanks. Great umpiring throughout the match. During batting Kohli asked umpire to give no ball, then umpire approved it. Fake fielding done by him but umpires ignored it.Field wasn't completely ready to play but inspite of that umpires resumed the match , twitter.com/nazmussajid/st…
@Manir_81 @BCBtigers Ghaanta it's not fake fielding intentionally.. It was just the thirst to throw the ball at the non strikers end had he fielded the ball.. Beside that the batsman running to the non strikers end wasn't even watching Virat Kohli at whom Virat is being seen to throw the ball
Fake fielding incurs 5 penalty runs to the opposition, the exact number of runs by which Bangladesh lost the game - Since the culprit is Kohli, this will once again be pushed under the rug.International cricket has become an absolute joke. twitter.com/FoxCricket/sta… https://t.co/9fk3AK0sT0
I hope no one gets banned for 1-2 matches for fake fielding 🥲 Aur karna hai to Zimbabwe ki match me kar lo. That if officials dare to given it's Kohli 😂
Apparently, three flash points for Bangladesh1) Kohli asking for a wide on a 2nd bouncer in Mahmud's 16th over.2) The restart after rain with Shakib saying it's wet3) Kohli fake fielding attempt in 7th over which wasn't pointed by batters or umpires during play #INDvBAN
@AvinashArya09 He also didn't give 5 runs penalty for fake fielding by Kohli. https://t.co/VrkZSvlWCr
These guys do not have a cricket knowledge. Someone is talking about Kohli fake fielding, someone is talking about this wide ball and some kidoos are talking about wet field favoured India in today’s win. For all who are talking about these 2 mins of silence🤫🤫🙏🙏. twitter.com/nithilimayam/s…
Play hard Play fair but stop complaining. Who’s going to explain to them that the conditions were probably more perilous for the fielding side!! Fake fielding, the said incident involving Kohli happened on the throw in and umpires did not entertain the appeal. Sore losers 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/espncricinfo/s…
5 plenty Runs were also not awarded to Bangladesh there was an incident in which Kohli was doing fake Fielding before the rain break. Hence proved Decision Whatever Virat Kohli wants 🌚 https://t.co/1hhao7CNma
Bangladesh should have been awarded 5 penalty runs because of fake fielding, no? Cricket's law 41.5 prohibits the "deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of [the] batter"Oh wait, it was Kohli the untouchable! https://t.co/hsekq7YP5z
Sad to see the moral decline of the Fab Four (Williamson claiming dropped catches, Kohli fake fielding, Root playing golf). Thank goodness we still have Steven Peter Devereux Smith flying the flag for all that is good and proper in cricket.
#CheatingWin all-over you want everyone knows about your scandal Kohli. But no one gonna talk about it except us , who are victims of this immorality injustice, "Fake fielding"=5 runs+1no ball. ICC Rule 2017 https://t.co/d8HA9LcSaf

What Nurul Hasan said about Virat Kohli’s "fake fielding" attempt

During the India vs Bangladesh match, Kohli feigned a relay throw even as Arshdeep Singh was throwing the ball from the deep. The controversial incident occurred during the seventh over of Bangladesh's chase.

The act went unnoticed, though, as neither the umpires, Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown, nor the batters - Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto - spotted it.

Speaking after Bangladesh’s loss, Hasan told reporters:

"Certainly the field was wet and it had an impact and everyone saw that and eventually what I felt is that when we were talking there was a fake throw and it could have been a five run penalty and that could have gone our way but unfortunately even that didn't come.”

While Team India posted 184/6 after being sent into bat, Bangladesh were set a revised target of 151 in 16 overs following a rain delay.

Despite a superb knock by Litton Das (60 off 27) and a cameo from Hasan (25* off 14) at the end, the chasing side went down by five runs via the D/L method.

