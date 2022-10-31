Australian batter Glenn Maxwell survived an lbw appeal against Ireland leg-spinner Gareth Delany during the 10th over of his team's innings in the T20 World Cup 2022 match in Brisbane on Monday, October 31.
Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Group 1 match. On the third ball of the over from Delany, Maxwell attempted a reverse sweep and missed the ball. He was struck on the pads, but the on-field umpire did not raise his finger.
Ireland went for a review, but the Aussie survived as replays showed the ball pitching outside the “leg stump”, even though he was in the left-handed stance when the ball struck him on the pads.
As per the rules, Maxwell was considered a right-handed batter, and the on-field decision of “not out” stayed.
Following the decision, social media was abuzz with debate over why the batter shouldn’t be considered left-handed if he is playing a stroke in that stance.
Many urged the ICC to relook at the laws pertaining to lbw when it comes to reverse sweeps and switch hits. A few, though, did back the decision of not giving Maxwell out.
Here are some reactions from Twitter to Maxwell surviving the close lbw call while playing the reverse sweep:
Glenn Maxwell dismissed for 13 against Ireland after unconvincing stay
Despite having some luck, Maxwell could not come up with a substantial score against Ireland in the Group 1 match in Brisbane.
A ball before he played the reverse sweep and survived an lbw decision, he was actually adjudged out before by the on-field umpire. However, the right-handed batter took the DRS and got the decision overturned as replays spotted a clear edge.
The aggressive batter’s ungainly innings ended when he was caught behind off Joshua Little in the 11th over, having made 13 off nine. Maxwell flirted at a wide delivery outside off stump and only managed a nick.
Earlier, Australian opener David Warner fell cheaply again. He was dismissed by Barry McCarthy for three. However, skipper Aaron Finch scored an impressive 63 off 44 balls to lift the hosts. His knock featured five fours and three sixes before he too perished to McCarthy, who also dismissed Mitchell Marsh (28) and ended with figures of 3/29.
Marcus Stoinis contributed 35 off 25 to lift Australia to 179/5 in their 20 overs.
Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads