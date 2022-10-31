Australian batter Glenn Maxwell survived an lbw appeal against Ireland leg-spinner Gareth Delany during the 10th over of his team's innings in the T20 World Cup 2022 match in Brisbane on Monday, October 31.

Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Group 1 match. On the third ball of the over from Delany, Maxwell attempted a reverse sweep and missed the ball. He was struck on the pads, but the on-field umpire did not raise his finger.

Ireland went for a review, but the Aussie survived as replays showed the ball pitching outside the “leg stump”, even though he was in the left-handed stance when the ball struck him on the pads.

As per the rules, Maxwell was considered a right-handed batter, and the on-field decision of “not out” stayed.

Following the decision, social media was abuzz with debate over why the batter shouldn’t be considered left-handed if he is playing a stroke in that stance.

Many urged the ICC to relook at the laws pertaining to lbw when it comes to reverse sweeps and switch hits. A few, though, did back the decision of not giving Maxwell out.

Here are some reactions from Twitter to Maxwell surviving the close lbw call while playing the reverse sweep:

David @CricketFreakD1 @GOATED_ROHIT @ICC Arey he has turned into a left handed batter. It's outside off for right handed batter , but it's NOT outside off for left handed batter. @GOATED_ROHIT @ICC Arey he has turned into a left handed batter. It's outside off for right handed batter , but it's NOT outside off for left handed batter.

John Townsend @johnt237 LBW law flawed. Maxwell gave away leg stump protection when he swapped hands. Should have been out #AUSvIRE LBW law flawed. Maxwell gave away leg stump protection when he swapped hands. Should have been out #AUSvIRE

Cam Ritchie @cmrlefty @johnt237 It was close, but I reckon it might still have been missing the stump formerly known as leg anyway. @johnt237 It was close, but I reckon it might still have been missing the stump formerly known as leg anyway.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #AUSvIRE Hmm... It seemed like a switch hit than a reverse-sweep from Maxwell. Should be outside off in that case surely? #T20WorldCup Hmm... It seemed like a switch hit than a reverse-sweep from Maxwell. Should be outside off in that case surely? #T20WorldCup #AUSvIRE

Harmeet Singh Kang @HarmeetSinghKa8 @harbhajan_singh Bhajju pa agar maxwell apni grip change kr leta toh woh lbw out mana jata par usne grip apni right hander vaali hi rakhi thi while playing reverse sweep to gerath delany. So that's why he was given not out. Love you bhajju pa @harbhajan_singh Bhajju pa agar maxwell apni grip change kr leta toh woh lbw out mana jata par usne grip apni right hander vaali hi rakhi thi while playing reverse sweep to gerath delany. So that's why he was given not out. Love you bhajju pa❤❤❤❤

Loosebuschange 🧦 🏏 @loosebuschange1 @GrogsGamut Switch hit doesn’t nullify leg side rule. It’s a high risk shot and it gets batsman out often. Case and point this exact delivery, a little bit to the left and he would’ve been gone. I don’t see what’s wrong here. @GrogsGamut Switch hit doesn’t nullify leg side rule. It’s a high risk shot and it gets batsman out often. Case and point this exact delivery, a little bit to the left and he would’ve been gone. I don’t see what’s wrong here.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Maxwell survives an lbw review - outside leg despite him going for the switch hit #T20WorldCup Maxwell survives an lbw review - outside leg despite him going for the switch hit #T20WorldCup https://t.co/GiNTCX5b7t We will learn another rule, when you decide to consider the switch hit as there Maxi began as RHB but was clearly playing the switch hit so this should have been outside off? twitter.com/cricketcomau/s… We will learn another rule, when you decide to consider the switch hit as there Maxi began as RHB but was clearly playing the switch hit so this should have been outside off? twitter.com/cricketcomau/s…

Phani Chirala @Phanikris @cricketireland

#T20WorldCup 9.3 Delany vs Maxwell, as he was trying to play reverse shot, Shouldn't LBW be considered for left hander outside off? It was considered pitched Outside leg though he tried for switch hit & Ireland lost a review. Time to change rules? #AusvsIre 9.3 Delany vs Maxwell, as he was trying to play reverse shot, Shouldn't LBW be considered for left hander outside off? It was considered pitched Outside leg though he tried for switch hit & Ireland lost a review. Time to change rules? #AusvsIre @cricketireland #T20WorldCup

T for Tandav @tandavraja @CricCrazyNIKS When the batter plays a switch hit, both the sides should be off side. @CricCrazyNIKS When the batter plays a switch hit, both the sides should be off side.

movieman @movieman777 @cricketcomau Another rule which is rigid and needs to have a change...batter going for the switch hit should be judged according to that and leg/off line sould be reversed. we see that in wides though. @cricketcomau Another rule which is rigid and needs to have a change...batter going for the switch hit should be judged according to that and leg/off line sould be reversed. we see that in wides though.

Glenn Maxwell dismissed for 13 against Ireland after unconvincing stay

Despite having some luck, Maxwell could not come up with a substantial score against Ireland in the Group 1 match in Brisbane.

A ball before he played the reverse sweep and survived an lbw decision, he was actually adjudged out before by the on-field umpire. However, the right-handed batter took the DRS and got the decision overturned as replays spotted a clear edge.

The aggressive batter’s ungainly innings ended when he was caught behind off Joshua Little in the 11th over, having made 13 off nine. Maxwell flirted at a wide delivery outside off stump and only managed a nick.

Earlier, Australian opener David Warner fell cheaply again. He was dismissed by Barry McCarthy for three. However, skipper Aaron Finch scored an impressive 63 off 44 balls to lift the hosts. His knock featured five fours and three sixes before he too perished to McCarthy, who also dismissed Mitchell Marsh (28) and ended with figures of 3/29.

Marcus Stoinis contributed 35 off 25 to lift Australia to 179/5 in their 20 overs.

