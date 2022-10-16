T20 World Cup 2022: Frylinck produces brilliant all-round show as Namibia stun Sri Lanka by 55 runs

Jan Frylinck (44 off 28 & 2/26) came up with a superb all-round performance as Namibia stunned Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong on Sunday (October 16).

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Namibia were in all sorts of strife at 93 for 6. However, Frylinck top-scored for the team and added 70 for the seventh wicket with JJ Smit (31* off 16) as Namibia recovered to post 163/7. He then dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva (12) and Dasun Shanaka (29) to play a stellar role in Namibia’s historic win.

Chasing 164, Sri Lanka got off to a nervous start, losing three wickets for 21 runs inside four overs. David Wiese struck an early blow for Namibia, forcing Kusal Mendis (6) to top edge a pull off a short-of-a-length delivery that hurried onto the batter.

Ben Shikongo then began his spell with a double-wicket maiden. Pathum Nissanka (9) miscued a length ball on off to mid-on. Danushka Gunathilaka (0) was caught on the next delivery as he attempted to open the face of the bat but only succeeded in nicking the ball to the keeper.

The Lankans were in greater trouble as Dhananjaya de Silva (12) also perished after the powerplay. He flicked a length ball from Frylinck straight to Shikongo at backward square leg. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and skipper Shanaka led the fightback for Sri Lanka as they reached 74 for 4 at the halfway stage.

Left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz then struck a decisive blow, dismissing Rajapaksa (20) in the 11th over. The left-handed batter looked to loft Scholtz for a big one, but failed to get his timing right and holed out to long-on.

Namibia further strengthened their position when Wanindu Hasaranga (4) also perished to Scholtz. The all-rounder was brilliantly caught by a diving Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton at deep midwicket as he top-edged a slog-sweep.

Sri Lanka’s last hope of victory went with skipper Shanaka, who miscued an attempted big hit off Frylinck and was brilliantly caught by the Namibia keeper. The Lankans were eight down when Pramod Madushan (0) was run out attempting a non-existent single.

ICC @ICC

2/26 with the ball



All-round brilliance from Jan Frylinck



#T20WorldCup 44 off 28 with the bat🏏2/26 with the ballAll-round brilliance from Jan Frylinck 44 off 28 with the bat🏏2/26 with the ball 🔥All-round brilliance from Jan Frylinck 💪#T20WorldCup https://t.co/isRm72UiNg

With the result having become a formality, Chamika Karunaratne (5) slogged Smit to long-off. The massive winning moment came when Dushmantha Chameera (8) was caught at deep mid-wicket off Wiese. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 108 in 19 overs.

Frylinck-Smit stand lifts Namibia to 163/7

Frylinck and Smit added 70 runs for the seventh wicket as Namibia recovered from a shaky 93/6 to post a competitive 163/7. Both Frylinck and Smit struck crucial big hits at the death to lift the batting side.

While the former slammed four fours, the latter smashed two fours and as many sixes. The excellent stand was broken off the last ball when Frylinck was run out looking for an extra run.

Sent into bat by Sri Lanka, Namibia got off to a poor start as Michael van Lingen (3) top-edged Chameera to deep third man. Divan la Cock (9) then chipped a simple catch off Madushan to mid-on.

Next, Mendis came up with a stunning catch to dismiss Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (20) off Karunaratne’s bowling. The batter got an outside edge to an off-cutter and Mendis dived full-length to his left to complete an excellent take.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus hung around to score 20 before top-edging Hasaranga to deep midwicket. Stephan Baard (26) also got a start but could not convert it. He whipped a full toss from Madushan to deep backward square leg.

When Wiese (0) was caught behind off Maheesh Theekshana, Namibia looked in danger of being bowled out. However, Smit and Frylinck featured in a wonderful stand to lead Namibia’s solid fightback.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia: Who won Player of the Match in today's T20 World Cup 2022 Match?

Frylinck was outstanding for Namibia, scoring crucial runs and claiming two big wickets. Smit played a fine knock and chipped in with a wicket as well. Shikongo’s two wickets in an over put Sri Lanka on the back foot early in their chase. Wiese and Scholtz also chipped in with two wickets each.

For Sri Lanka, Madushan claimed two wickets while spinners Theekshana and Hasaranga picked up a wicket each.

Frylinck was named the Player of the Match for his sensational all-round display.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes