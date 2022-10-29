T20 World Cup 2022: “Harshal Patel could be an option” - Wasim Jaffer discusses possibility of Team India playing extra pacer instead of Axar Patel against South Africa

Former batter Wasim Jaffer has stated that Team India could consider playing an extra seamer in place of Axar Patel against South Africa in Perth in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 30. He named Harshal Patel as a likely replacement as he can contribute a bit with the bat as well.

Left-arm spinner Axar has been part of the playing XI in both of Team India’s Super 12 matches so far. He went for 21 runs in the only over he bowled against Pakistan. The 28-year-old did better against the Netherlands, registering figures of 2/18.

With conditions in Perth traditionally favoring fast bowling, India might be tempted to go with only one spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin against the Proteas. Asked for his views on the same, Jaffer admitted to ESPNcricinfo:

“That could be an option. But if you are looking at replacing him (Axar) with a fast bowler, you need someone who can bat a bit. Harshal Patel could be an option. You cannot weaken your batting. Ashwin could come in at seven if India play another pacer. Then Harshal can come after him.”

Harshal has not been in good form since returning from injury. He proved expensive in the T20Is at home against South Africa and had a mixed run in warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup.

“Would still go for Axar” - Wasim Jaffer

Continuing the debate over Team India’s likely XI for the South Africa challenge, Jaffer opined that he would prefer to retain Axar in the team because of his batting prowess.

Explaining his stance, he elaborated:

“Axar is a better batter than Harshal. Also, India already have three fast bowlers, plus Hardik Pandya. If all four bowl their four overs each, that’s 16 overs out of the way. That leaves only four overs of spin, so that shouldn’t be an issue.

“Axar’s batting, I feel, will come in handy. He has played match-winning knocks for India. Would still go for Axar, not for his bowling, but more for his batting.”

Former India keeper-batter Deep Dasgupta backed Jaffer’s views over Axar’s inclusion. He further stressed the fact that the all-rounder is the only left-hander India have in the playing XI (considering Rishabh Pant is not picked again).

On the significance of his presence in the team, Dasgupta explained:

“Axar is the only left-hander in the current playing XI. Against Pakistan, he was promoted in the batting order. South Africa have a good left-arm spinner in Keshav Maharaj. If India get a good start, then, when Keshav is bowling in the middle overs, we could see Axar coming in at 4-5.

"We already have four seamers, so it’s quite a balanced attack. I don’t think there is a need for change.”

Axar was promoted to No. 5 against Pakistan, but was run-out for two following a mix-up with Virat Kohli.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes