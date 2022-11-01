T20 World Cup 2022: Hasaranga, Dhananjaya star in Sri Lanka’s 6-wicket win over Afghanistan

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets in a Group 1 Super 12 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday, November 1. Bowling first after losing the toss, Sri Lanka came up with a clinical effort to restrict Afghanistan to 144/8 as Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 3/13. Dhananjaya de Silva (66* off 42) then guided Sri Lanka’s chase as they got home in 18.3 overs.

Defending a middling total, Mujeeb Ur Rahman gave Afghanistan early hope, cleaning up Pathum Nissanka (10) with a beauty. He got one to pitch on middle and off. The delivery then straightened enough to beat Nissanka's outside edge and strike the stumps.

Kusal Mendis looked in decent touch and even clubbed Fareed Ahmad for a six down the ground. He, however, perished to Rashid Khan for 25, top-edging a sweep. Thanks to timely strikes, Afghanistan were in the game at the halfway stage as Sri Lanka were held to 63/2.

Dhananjaya opened up immediately after the drinks break, smacking Rashid for a four and six off consecutive deliveries. He then charged down the track to Mohammad Nabi and lofted him for a straight six. Rashid, however, kept Afghanistan in the hunt as Charith Asalanka (19) lofted a tossed-up delivery to long-on.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa came in and slapped three fours in quick succession. He could have been dismissed by Gulbadin Naib, but the bowler failed to latch on to a tough return catch. The aggressive left-hander had another close shave as he missed his sweep off Rashid. Afghanistan went for an lbw review, but Rajapaksa survived on umpire’s call.

Dhananjaya helped himself to a couple of boundaries off Mujeeb after bringing up his half-century. Rajapaksa’s entertaining stay ended for 18 as he guided a length delivery from Mujeeb to the keeper.

There was more pain for Afghanistan just before the game ended as Rashid twisted his knee while diving to stop a boundary. Fittingly, Dhananjaya hit the winning runs, carving Fazalhaq Farooqi for a four over extra cover. The defeat officially knocked Afghanistan out of contention for a place in the semis.

Impressive Sri Lanka restrict Afghanistan to 144/8

Hasaranga (3/13) and Lahiru Kumara (2/30) came up with impressive bowling performances as Sri Lanka held Afghanistan to 144/8.

Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan got off to a decent start, reaching 42/0 at the end of the powerplay. Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a few impressive strokes. He clubbed Kasun Rajitha for a maximum down the ground in the third over, while also slamming Pramod Madushan for a six over deep midwicket.

Afghanistan, however, lost Gurbaz (28) immediately after the powerplay. He was cleaned up by Lahiru Kumara, beaten by pace and movement off a good length delivery. Usman Ghani’s innings ended for a run-a-ball 27 as he holed out to deep midwicket off Hasaranga. Ibrahim Zadran looked promising, whacking Maheesh Theekshana for a four and a six. However, he perished to Kumara for 22 off 18, miscuing a lofted drive to mid-off.

Najibullah Zadran (18) also got a start before slicing a tossed-up delivery from Dhananjaya to the fielder in the deep. Afghanistan suffered another setback as Gulbadin (12) was run-out following a mix-up with his skipper Nabi. He slipped as he was sent back and attempted to roll into his crease, but to no avail.

Rashid was dropped twice in the penultimate over bowled by Kasun Rajitha. The bowler, however, managed to dismiss Nabi (13) as he mistimed a big hit. Hasaranga bowled the last over and won the battle of spinners, cleaning up Rashid (9) and having Mujeeb (1) stumped.

