T20 World Cup 2022: How can Team India qualify for the World Cup semi-final?

Team India beat Bangladesh by five runs (D/L method) in a crucial Group 2 Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game.

The Men in Blue came up with a good batting effort to put up 184/6 in their 20 overs. Team India opener KL Rahul returned to much-needed form, scoring exactly 50 off 32 balls. His knock featured three fours and four sixes.

Virat Kohli carried on his great run with the bat, notching up an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls and anchoring the Indian innings. Suryakumar Yadav, who has become the No. 1-ranked player in T20Is, also chipped in with a handy 30 off 16 balls.

Chasing 185, Bangladesh got off to a terrific start courtesy of Litton Das, who clobbered 60 off only 27 balls. Thanks to Das’ heroics, the chasing side were 66/0 after seven overs when the rain came down and halted play.

When the match resumed, Bangladesh's target was revised to 151 in 16 overs. They lost Das immediately after the resumption, following which the chase went off track.

Team India’s semi-final qualification scenario in T20 World Cup 2022

Team India’s close win over Bangladesh has pushed them to the top of the points table in Group 2. While they are in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022, their place in the knockouts is not yet guaranteed.

The Men in Blue are currently on six points from four games, with three wins and a loss. Their last Super 12 match will be against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 6.

If they win that game, they will finish on eight points and will surely finish in the top two of the group. However, if they lose to Zimbabwe, they will end the Super 12 stage with six points.

South Africa have two matches remaining. If they win both, they will finish on nine points. One of their matches is against Pakistan. Babar Azam and Co. also have two games remaining. If they beat both South Africa and Bangladesh, they too can finish on six points. On the other hand, Bangladesh can also finish on six points if they win their last Super 12 match.

Things could come down to a net run rate scenario if India lose their last match to Zimbabwe and if one of either Pakistan or Bangladesh finish on six points. Also, in the unlikely event of South Africa losing to both Pakistan and the Netherlands, they will be stuck on five points. No team is guaranteed a semi-final spot as of now.

Team India would thus like to win their last Super 12 game against Zimbabwe on November 6 and confirm their spot in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

