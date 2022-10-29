Pakistani comedian Pak Bean, a look-alike of Hollywood actor Mr. Bean, has finally reacted after being subjected as a meme following Zimbabwe's win over Pakistan in a T20 World Cup thriller. The artist has accepted that it was a tough contest between the two teams that Zimbabwe won by one run on Thursday (October 27).

It is worth mentioning that Pak Bean, disguised as the real Mr. Bean, travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016. He attended comedy shows and performed on road shows during his visit. He also participated in Harare’s agricultural show.

In a viral video on Instagram, Pak Bean said:

“Hello, how are you my lovely, lovely, my friends. I am Mr. Pak Bean. Oh yes! And lovely, lovely, a very lovely Zimbabawe. I love you Zimbabwe people. I am Mr. Bean Pakistan. Pakistan and Zimbabwe kick it, very tough. Oh yes! Very down. You and me, muqabala (battle) cricket, four runs, six runs. So, Love you Zimbabwe and Pakistan, all country’s people and audience.”

Zimbabwe's President trolled Pakistan after their victory against the Men in Green. He took a jibe against Pakistan by asking them to send the real Mr. Bean next time.

“What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr. Bean…#PakvsZim.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif retorted strongly by saying that Pakistanis have a habit of bouncing back.

“We may not have the real Mr. Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit.. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back. Mr. President: Congratulations. Your team played well today.”

Babar Azam confident of Pakistan's turnaround at T20 World Cup

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said that the Men in Green will bounce back firmly against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday (October 30). A win would boost their confidence ahead of a crucial T20 World Cup fixture against the Proteas in Sydney on November 3.

In the post-match presentation, Babar said:

“We will sit out, discuss our mistakes, train hard, and come back strong in our next game.”

A couple of losses against India and Zimbabwe have put Pakistan in an unwanted position at the T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam and Co. must win all the remaining fixtures against the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh to stay in contention for a semifinal spot. They will also rely on India to beat the Proteas in Perth to gain a slight edge in the race to the top four.

