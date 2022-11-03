T20 World Cup 2022: "If I feel like it 1% would be compromising the side's performance I won't play" - Aaron Finch

Australian captain Aaron Finch has declared the possibility of him not featuring in a crunch match against Afghanistan in Adelaide on Friday. The veteran opener said he won't compromise team's chances if his hamstring isn't good.

Finch was one of three players alongside Tim David and Marcus Stoinis to sustain a hamstring injury during Australia's win against Ireland on Monday. The skipper did some running on Wednesday; however, he is unsure of his presence in the next game.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Aaron Finch says he is "very hopeful" of playing in tomorrow night's do-or-die #T20WorldCup clash with Afghanistan. Aaron Finch says he is "very hopeful" of playing in tomorrow night's do-or-die #T20WorldCup clash with Afghanistan.

Speaking ahead of the must-win clash, the Victorian said he will assess himself in the afternoon training and believes there's a 70% chance of him playing.

As quoted by ESPNCricinfo, the 35-year-old said:

"I'm maybe 70-30. I'll test it out properly this afternoon to make sure that I'm not hindering the side at all leading into the game. That's the worst possible scenario, that you leave the guys short out there with one player fewer. If I feel like it 1% would be compromising the side's performance I won't play."

The defending champions need a huge NRR boost against Afghanistan alongside a win to have any chance of playing in the semi-finals, while not knowing what stands ahead in the Sri Lanka-England clash on Saturday.

"Not as a team we haven't" - Aaron Finch on Australia discussing net run rate

Australia beat Ireland in their previous game. (Credits: Getty)

Finch further claimed that Australia's priority is to win the game and don't intend to push too hard for a superior net run rate to compromise valuable points. He added:

"Not as a team we haven't. I've talked a little bit with the coach. We went through it this morning briefly. Like I said last game, you still have to earn the right to push for a net run rate, because the last thing that you want to happen is you push too hard, you compromise the two points, and then potentially something happens in the Sri Lanka-England game and you leave yourselves vulnerable."

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



Who do you think will clinch the semi-final spots? 🤔



Full bit.ly/T20WC22-Standi… Group 1 is still wide open with a game to go for each teamWho do you think will clinch the semi-final spots? 🤔Full #T20WorldCup standings Group 1 is still wide open with a game to go for each team 👀Who do you think will clinch the semi-final spots? 🤔Full #T20WorldCup standings ➡ bit.ly/T20WC22-Standi… https://t.co/bf3WeHltle

The Australian skipper showed glimpses of returning to form against Ireland, scoring a match-winning 63 off 44 deliveries.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes