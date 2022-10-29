T20 World Cup 2022: “India also have four good fast bowlers” - Wasim Jaffer responds to hype over Nortje and Rabada ahead of IND vs SA clash

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has admitted that South African pacers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada will be a threat for India in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash in Perth on Sunday, October 30. He, however, asserted that the Men in Blue also have quality fast bowlers who can trouble the Proteas batters.

The India vs South Africa match is being billed as a contest between Team India’s star batters and Proteas’ fast bowlers. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have displayed sublime form for the Men in Blue, while Nortje and Rabada have looked threatening for South Africa.

While previewing the much-hyped Group 2 contest, Jaffer claimed that, like Nortje and Rabada, India’s pacers could also use the Perth surface to their advantage. He told ESPNcricinfo:

“Left-handers have troubled India a lot. Rilee Rossouw has scored runs, and so has Quinton de Kock. David Miller has been troubling India for a while. They’ll pose a threat, but the good thing is that our fast bowlers will be in the game on the Perth wicket.

"It’s not like only South Africa have Nortje and Rabada. India also have four good fast bowlers, and they will also pose a threat to the South African batters,” Jaffer added.

Reiterating that India’s batters will have to be careful against South Africa’s fast bowlers, Jaffer backed the team to rise to the challenge. He stated:

“The Perth factor will always be there. The batters will know that they will have to score more runs square and behind the wickets. Nortje and Rabada are world-class bowlers. They will pose a threat. No doubt about that. But I feel Indian batters will have the answer to that.”

While Team India have won both their Super 12 matches so far, South Africa were unlucky not to register a win against Zimbabwe due to rain. They put the disappointment behind to hammer a hapless Bangladesh by 104 runs.

“India are favorites, but conditions will suit South Africa” - Wasim Jaffer

Asked to pick the favorite to win Sunday’s clash, Jaffer chose the Men in Blue, but admitted that conditions in Perth will suit the South Africans more than India. He concluded:

“India are favorites, but I won’t call them clear-cut favorites. Conditions will suit South Africa. They have players who can cause an upset. They are dark horses, you can’t count them out. During the last World Cup, they couldn’t qualify despite winning 4 out of 5 matches because of net run rate.”

Team India are leading the table in Group 2, with four points from two games. South Africa are just below them, having garnered three points from two matches.

