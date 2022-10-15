T20 World Cup 2022: “The World Cup is important, but his career is more important” - Rohit Sharma opens up on Jasprit Bumrah’s absence

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has admitted that the Men in Blue will miss the services of lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He added that the team didn’t want to take a risk with the fast bowler as his career is more important than one World Cup.

Bumrah was initially named in India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. However, he was subsequently ruled out due to a back injury. On Friday, October 14, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Mohammed Shami as Bumrah’s replacement in the World Cup squad.

At a press conference organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday, October 15, Rohit was asked to share his thoughts on India going into the World Cup without their lead pacer. He stated:

“As far as Bumrah is concerned, he has done well for us. He is a quality bowler. Unfortunately, injuries happen; you can't do anything about it. We talked to many specialists, but we didn’t get a positive response. The World Cup is important, but his career is more important for us. He is 27-28, we can't take such risks. He has a lot of cricket left in him. We will miss him.”

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia 🇮🇳 https://t.co/XjHJrilW0d

India’s T20 World Cup preparations have been hit by injuries. Before Bumrah, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also ruled out of the ICC event Down Under due to a knee injury he sustained during the Asia Cup.

“I hope he becomes the X-factor” - Rohit Sharma on Suryakumar Yadav

While Team India have experienced batters in Rohit, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, there are a lot of expectations from Suryakumar Yadav as well.

The 32-year-old has been in terrific form in the build-up to the World Cup. Asked if he believes Suryakumar could be India’s X-factor at the ICC event, Rohit asserted:

“Surya is in good form. I hope he continues to bat in that fashion. It is important for us that he bats well in the middle-order. He is a highly confident player. He plays fearlessly and uses his skill set very well. I hope he becomes the X-factor and continues his good form in the World Cup.”

Having made his T20I debut in March 2021, Suryakumar has scored 1045 runs in 34 matches at an average of 38.70 and a superb strike rate of 176.81.

Poll : 0 votes