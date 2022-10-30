T20 World Cup 2022: “India have been exposed in front of South Africa’s fast bowlers” - Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar reckons that Team India’s flop show with the bat against South Africa in Perth on Sunday, October 30 has exposed their weakness against genuine pace. He, however, backed the Men in Blue to make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022, while admitting that the road ahead for Pakistan seems very difficult.

South Africa got the better of India by five wickets in the Group 2 Super 12 clash. Batting first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue crumbled to 49/5 as Lungi Ngidi ran through the Indian line-up with four wickets. Suryakumar Yadav’s 40-ball 68 gave the batting side a lift, but wasn’t enough to guide them to a match-winning total.

Chasing 134, Arshdeep Singh dismissed Quinton de Kock (1) and Rilee Rossouw (0) in quick succession. However, half-centuries from Aiden Markram (52 off 41) and David Miller (59* off 46) ensured victory for the Proteas. Reflecting on Team India’s defeat, Akhtar opined on his YouTube channel:

“India have been exposed in front of South Africa’s fast bowlers.”

Despite the disappointing loss, the “Rawalpindi Express” predicted that India will make it to the semi-finals since they have easy games coming up. In the same vein, he admitted that Pakistan’s chances are looking rather remote. The 47-year-old commented:

“They (Team India) are not out of it as they have easy matches coming up. Pakistan have to face a difficult opponent in South Africa. Looks impossible, looks difficult. Coming out of the first round is going to be embarrassing for Pakistan, but I am still backing my team.”

Team India’s remaining two Super 12 games are against Bangladesh (November 2) and Zimbabwe (November 6). On the other hand, Pakistan will have to face South Africa (November 3) and Bangladesh (November 6).

“We were a little poor in the field” - Team India skipper Rohit Sharma

Sharing his views on the defeat, Indian captain Rohit Sharma lamented the team’s poor fielding performance, which saw them drop a catch and miss multiple run-out chances. He, however, credited South Africa for the victory, admitting they were the better team overall. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit said:

“We fell a little short with the bat. We fought well, but South Africa were better today. That was a match-winning partnership from Markram and Miller. We were a little poor in the field, we gave so many chances and we weren't clinical. We were just not good enough.”

Chasing 134, South Africa were reduced to 3/24 inside the powerplay. However, Markram and Miller added 76 for the fourth wicket to pave the way for Proteas’ five-wicket triumph.

