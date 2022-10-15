T20 World Cup 2022: “Which new car did you buy?” - Rohit Sharma opens up on the kind of conversations he has with Babar Azam

Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma has revealed that Indian and Pakistani players prefer not to discuss cricket when they meet each other. He added that their conversations usually revolve around family and life in general.

India-Pakistan matches are high-intensity clashes with a lot of hype around them. However, off the field, players from both sides have always been cordial during their interactions. In the Asia Cup as well, the off-field camaraderie between cricketers from the neighboring countries grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

At a press conference organized by the ICC ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, which begins in Australia on Sunday, October 16, Rohit was asked about the kind of chat he has with his Pakistan counterpart, Babar Azam. He replied:

“We understand the importance of the game (an India vs Pakistan match), but there’s not point talking about it every time and creating that pressure within yourself. Whenever we meet - we chatted during the Asia Cup as well - we always talk about our families and all.

"We talk about life, which new car did you buy? And so on. Even the previous generation that played told us that they too discussed the same stuff.”

Indian and Pakistani players won a lot of praise for displaying good sportsman spirit during the Asia Cup. While Indian players enquired about Shaheen Afridi’s injury, the left-arm pacer told Virat Kohli that he would pray for his return to form.

“Whoever is going to play, we have given them a fair idea” - Rohit Sharma on Indo-Pak clash

India and Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign by facing each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23.

When asked about Team India’s preparations, Rohit asserted that they would be “ready” for the big game. He stated:

“We had two practice games in Perth and two more to go. For our game on 23rd, we will be well prepared. Whoever is going to play, we have given them a fair idea. I don't believe in last-minute decisions. It is important to inform players who are going to play, so they can prepare from their end as well.”

Pakistan hammered India by 10 wickets when the teams met in the T20 World Cup in Dubai last year. Babar’s men also got the better of India during their Asia Cup Super 4 clash at the same venue.

Poll : 0 votes