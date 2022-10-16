T20 World Cup 2022: "It's like a cobra" - Aakash Chopra on Afghanistan's likely strategy for showpiece event

Aakash Chopra reckons Afghanistan's strategy at the T20 World Cup 2022 will be to stifle the opposition batters with their bowling.

Afghanistan are placed in Group 1 of the global T20 tournament alongside Australia, England, New Zealand and two qualifying teams from the preliminary round. Their spin bowlers and big-hitting batters could be their trump cards in the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra had the following to say about Afghanistan's tactics in the tournament:

"The strategy is very simple - make a par score. Then you try to stifle the opposition with your bowling. It's like a cobra, you keep on squeezing, that's what this team tries to do and once again the same thing will be done. Fast bowlers set up the game for Rashid Khan. Rashid Khan doesn't come in the powerplay."

Chopra pointed out that individual contributions could help Mohammad Nabi's side's cause. He elaborated:

"Then this team has great chances of individual brilliance because this is that kind of a team. Rashid Khan might score 40 runs with the bat one day, Rahmanullah Gurbaz might score 85 runs, Mujeeb might pick up three wickets if he has a good day."

Afghanistan showcased their potential by topping their group in the preliminary phase of the Asia Cup 2022. However, they came up short in the Super 4 stage and will hope to make amends in the T20 World Cup.

"It is a huge opportunity for Najibullah Zadran to put his name for an IPL contract" - Aakash Chopra

Najibullah Zadran was one of Afghanistan's star performers at the Asia Cup 2022.

Chopra highlighted that the T20 World Cup presents an opportunity for Najibullah Zadran to present his case for an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract. He said:

"The opportunities for this team is that some players have BBL experience. So they can utilize that here, you can understand the conditions better and quicker. Gurbaz has an IPL contract, it is a huge opportunity for Najibullah Zadran to put his name for an IPL contract."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Najibullah Zadran said, "RCB is the one IPL team I would like to represent. Virat Kohli is my favourite Indian player". (On Crictracker). Najibullah Zadran said, "RCB is the one IPL team I would like to represent. Virat Kohli is my favourite Indian player". (On Crictracker).

Chopra also wants the likes of Ibrahim Zadran and Hazratullah Zazai to make telling contributions to their side. The renowned commentator stated:

"Ibrahim Zadran has an opportunity to score more good runs. Hazratullah Zazai gave a trailer in the Asia Cup but we didn't get to see the picture. So that's what I expect, that you play slightly better."

Chopra concluded by saying that it is an opportunity for Afghanistan to prove their critics wrong. He explained:

"It is an opportunity for everyone. If you are standing at a place where no one is giving you a chance, there are obvious things that are against you, against all odds, this team is regularly standing there. I said they will stop in the group stage, prove me wrong, that's what it's all about."

Afghanistan were knocked out in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2021. They registered thumping wins against Scotland and Namibia but came up short against India, Pakistan and New Zealand.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will Rashid Khan pick up 10+ wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022? Yes No 0 votes