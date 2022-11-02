T20 World Cup 2022: "It seems like this World Cup was organized for him" - Shoaib Akhtar hails Virat Kohli for amazing consistency

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has lavished praise on Team India batter Virat Kohli, who has displayed incredible form in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. While showering accolades on the former India captain, the "Rawalpindi Express" went on to state that the T20 World Cup seems “all about Virat Kohli”.

Team India’s No. 3 batter registered his third half-century of the T20 World Cup 2022 during the Super 12 match against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2. He was declared the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 64 off 44 balls as India beat Bangladesh by five runs (D/L method).

The 33-year-old kicked off the tournament with 82* off 53 against Pakistan at the MCG and followed it up with 62* off 44 balls against the Netherlands. He failed in the game against South Africa, though, perishing for 12.

Hailing the star Indian batter for his amazing run with the willow in the T20 World Cup, Akhtar said on his YouTube channel:

“This World Cup is all about Virat Kohli. He has done wonders since the World Cup has started. He has scored mountain of runs. It seems like this World Cup was organized for him. He’s dominated this World Cup like there is no tomorrow. This is Virat Kohli for you.”

Kohli is the leading run-getter in the tournament with 220 runs in four matches at an average of 220 and a strike rate of 144.74. During his knock against Bangladesh, the Indian batter also became the all-time leading run-getter in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

The right-hander now has 1065 runs from 25 matches at an average of 88.75 and a strike rate of 132.46. The earlier record was held by Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene (1016 runs).

“Hardik Pandya plays a critical part in India’s line-up” - Shoaib Akhtar

While discussing Team India’s win over Bangladesh on Wednesday, Akhtar opined that the contribution of all-rounder Hardik Pandya with the ball cannot be underestimated. Praising the versatile cricketer, the 47-year-old commented:

“Hardik Pandya plays a critical part in India’s line-up. He bowled at the death and got key wickets. He is a crucial bowling all-rounder.”

While Pandya managed only five runs with the bat against Bangladesh, he played a significant role with the ball in India’s win. With the game hanging in the balance, he dismissed Yasir Ali and Mosaddek Hossain to put Team India ahead.

