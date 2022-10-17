T20 World Cup 2022: "Itna jealousy kyun hai" - Twitterati slam Gautam Gambhir for his recent comments on Virat Kohli

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir was brutally trolled on social media for his comments on Virat Kohli as India gear up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Gambhir recently fired shots at the talismanic scorer, urging the former Indian captain to score runs for the team and not for individual records. Speaking ahead of the warm-up game against Australia on Star Sports, the cricketer-turned-politician stated:

"Make runs that help Indian win the wc, don’t concentrate on individual records."

The comments didn't go well with many Indian fans who slammed Gambhir on Twitter. While a few stated that the former cricketer is jealous of Kohli, others highlighted his batting records in T20 World Cups.

Here are some of the reactions:

One fan asked:

🇮🇳𝕾𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖎𝖙𝖍𝖆 @vk_suryaa

twitter.com/india_fantasy/… India Fantasy @india_fantasy Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli: Make runs that help Indian win the wc, don’t concentrate on individual records. Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli: Make runs that help Indian win the wc, don’t concentrate on individual records. It seems gambhir is jealous of Kohli It seems gambhir is jealous of Kohli😂 twitter.com/india_fantasy/…

Saurav @saurav_viratian and virat kohli has 139 sr @shrikant_ef 🤡 gambhir has 119 sr in t20iand virat kohli has 139 sr @shrikant_ef 🤡 gambhir has 119 sr in t20i😭😭and virat kohli has 139 sr

Mustafa🧢 @accio_luck India Fantasy @india_fantasy Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli: Make runs that help Indian win the wc, don’t concentrate on individual records. Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli: Make runs that help Indian win the wc, don’t concentrate on individual records. Should start pro gambhir agenda now twitter.com/india_fantasy/… Should start pro gambhir agenda now twitter.com/india_fantasy/…

Sumanth @imsuman_24 Gandu aadmi hai gambhir Gandu aadmi hai gambhir

🅿️REMINƎM 💀 @prem_rajeshree @MSDfan_KLTiger @Mahiyank_78 @india_fantasy Gambhir ko toh dhoni ne khud apna baap banaya hua hai. 2007 aur 2011 dono wc final me run banane ke liye. @MSDfan_KLTiger @Mahiyank_78 @india_fantasy Gambhir ko toh dhoni ne khud apna baap banaya hua hai. 2007 aur 2011 dono wc final me run banane ke liye.

CoverDrive! @coverdrive34 Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli during pre-show: Make runs that help Indian win the wc, don’t concentrate on individual records.



In 2016 t20wc Highest scorer for india

Virat Kohli

5 innings 273 Runs



2nd highest scorer Of india

Rohit sharma 88 in 5 innings Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli during pre-show: Make runs that help Indian win the wc, don’t concentrate on individual records.In 2016 t20wc Highest scorer for indiaVirat Kohli5 innings 273 Runs2nd highest scorer Of india Rohit sharma 88 in 5 innings

Rahul Sharma @rahul95_sharma @madaddie24 One thing is noticeable Gambhir & Yuvraj have some grudge towards Kohli. They never criticize Rohit not a single time but there standard for Virat is Demi god high @madaddie24 One thing is noticeable Gambhir & Yuvraj have some grudge towards Kohli. They never criticize Rohit not a single time but there standard for Virat is Demi god high

1dlovebot ❤️‍🔥 @hazzaisrockstar Does Gambhir have the balls to criticize Rohit Sharma? Does Gambhir have the balls to criticize Rohit Sharma?

Virat Kohli scores 19 runs in the warm-up game against Australia

India are currently playing against defending champions Australia in the warm-up game at the Gabba in Brisbane.

KL Rahul gave the tourists a brisk start after Aussie skipper Aaron Finch put the Men in Blue to bat first. India added 78 runs for the first wicket in just 7.3 overs before Australia staged a comeback with two quick wickets.

Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav added 42 runs for the third wicket before the former holed out to Mitchell Marsh in the deep square leg region. The former Indian captain managed to score 19 off 13 balls, including a boundary and a six each.

Suryakumar (50 off 33) provided a late flourish as India posted 186/7 in their 20 overs. Kane Richardson was the pick for the Australian bowlers, returning with figures of 4/30.

In response, Australia have got off to a flying start thanks to their captain. At the time of writing, the home side were at 94/1 after 10 overs, with Finch going strong at 41 off 32 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was India's lone wicket-taker.

