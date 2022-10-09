T20 World Cup 2022: “Love the preparation phase” - Virat Kohli shares a glimpse of Team India’s training session

Senior batter Virat Kohli has shared a picture from Team India’s practice session for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The Men in Blue are currently in Perth as part of their preparations for the ICC event, which will be played from October 16 to November 13. The players have arrived early to acclimatize themselves to the conditions. Team India had their first practice session at the WACA on Friday (October 7).

On Sunday, Kohli took to his official social media handles and uploaded a picture of himself and other members of the Indian team from a practice session. He shared the image and wrote:

“Love the preparation phase.”

The 33-year-old was the captain of the Indian team during the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. The Men in Blue had a disastrous campaign as they failed to make the semi-finals.

Having undergone a rough patch with the bat, Kohli returned to form during the Asia Cup in the UAE. He is among the key members of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian batting outfit for the T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under.

“Kohli's output has started to wane and he needs to rekindle the magic” - Ian Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has praised Kohli as a fine player, who is “highly competitive”. He, however, added that the Indian batter's numbers are on the wane and hence he needs to rediscover some of the lost touch.

In a column for ESPNcricinfo, Chappell shared his thoughts on modern-day greats like Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, and Babar Azam. Expressing his views about the Indian batter, he wrote:

"Kohli is a fine player with a great stroke range, a highly competitive nature, and a thoughtful approach to batting. When asked why he doesn't indulge in typical short-form risky shots, he replied: "I don't want them to creep into my Test game." However, whatever the case - the ageing process, or his having retired as captain - Kohli's output has started to wane and he needs to rekindle the magic.

"It's hard to choose the best player from that talented group… From among these players on their best days, it's hard to surpass the highly competitive Kohli. His twin centuries in a failed but brave victory attempt at Adelaide Oval in 2014 remain my favourite innings among those produced by this group," he further wrote.

Having taken a short break from the game, Kohli returned for the Asia Cup and amassed 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92. He also made vital contributions during the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home.

