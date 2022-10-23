T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Virat Kohli breaks into the top 15 run-scorers of the tournament – Updated after Match 16

Match 16 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was a thriller of a contest. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan faced off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne where the Men in Blue came out victorious off the last ball of the match.

Bowling first, the Indian bowlers were on top of their game, especially early on, and restricted Pakistan to 159 at the end of their 20 overs. They picked up eight wickets in the process, with Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya finishing with three apiece. Contributions from Shan Masood (52*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) helped Pakistan get across the 150-run mark.

In reply, the Indian side were reeling at 31/4 before Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya joined hands and put on a solid 113-run stand to keep India in the game.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off just 53 balls and got India across the line off the last ball of the match. He was well-supported by Hardik Pandya (40) as the team completed a memorable win in front of a massive crowd at the MCG.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs List after the conclusion of Match 16

Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka is the leading run-scorer in the competition. He has scored 171 runs from four games at an average of 57. He is a mainstay of the Lankan batting line up. Below Mendis sits Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe. He has smashed 136 runs in three games and averages 45.33 in the competition. He will be a crucial member in his side in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands has scored 121 runs in three games and sits below Raza in the list. The Dutch opener has been in rich form with the bat and will be hoping to carry it forward into the next stage of the tournament.

Virat Kohli of India has jumped to the 13th position after his sensational knock against Pakistan. He hit six fours and four sixes in his innings and again stepped up in a big match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets List after Match 16

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka continues to top the most wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022. The leg-spinner has picked up nine wickets in four games so far and is playing a vital role for his side in the competition. He averages 9.78 with the ball and will be eager to keep contributing for his side.

Maheesh Theekshana sits below his teammate in the list of most wickets. Theekshana has picked up seven wickets in four games at an average of 12.71. He is troubling the opposition batters with his variations and will look to add a few more to his tally going forward in the competition.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands follows Theekshana with seven wickets to his name. He averages 9.71 with the ball and has played a crucial role for his side in reaching the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. The right-arm pacer has bowled economically and is a player to look forward to in the tournament.

