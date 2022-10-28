T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga lead the charts – Updated after Match 25

The 25th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 between Afghanistan and Ireland was scheduled to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Persistent rain washed out the entire fixture and both sides shared a point each.

Earlier, Afghanistan lost their opening fixture against England. They didn’t have any chance of bouncing back as their game against New Zealand was washed out due to rain.

Ireland lost to Sri Lanka in their first game of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 but turned the tables and beat England in a rain-marred contest at the MCG. They would have hoped of carrying forward the winning momentum but the entire game against Afghanistan was washed out.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

There is no change in the list of the most runs of the T20 World Cup 2022. Kusal Mendis continues to top the list, having scored 176 runs in five matches at an average of 44. The Lankan opener will be eager to step up and contribute in his next clash against New Zealand.

Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands follows Mendis in the batting charts. The Dutch opener has scored 153 runs at an average of 38.25 and will be eager to be at his best in the upcoming games. The ever-reliable Sikandar Raza sits in the third position, having scored 145 runs in five matches. He is a vital cog in Zimbabwe’s batting line up and is one of the most consistent performers for his side in recent times.

Virat Kohli has found his touch and is scoring runs for fun. He has already smashed two fifties in the T20 World Cup so far and has scored 144 runs. in two appearances. He is unbeaten in the tournament so far and will be looking to keep batting in a similar manner going ahead in the competition.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka has picked up nine wickets in five matches and sits at the top of the most wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022. Bas de Leede of the Netherlands has also picked up nine wickets and sits below the Lankan spinner. The Dutch pacer averages 14.44 with the ball and has bowled well in the competition so far.

Sikandar Raza played a big role in Zimbabwe’s nail-biting win over Pakistan. He claimed three wickets and helped his side defend 131. He has taken his tally to eight wickets and sits in third position in the coveted list.

Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka has grabbed eight wickets in five games and follows Raza. The spinner averages 14 with the ball and is bowling well in the tournament. He will look to move up the ladder in the upcoming games.

