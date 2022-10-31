T20 World Cup 2022: “I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism” - Virat Kohli upset over video of his hotel room being uploaded on social media

Team India’s star batter Virat Kohli has expressed disappointment over a video of his hotel room being uploaded on social media. Describing the clip as “appalling”, he termed the act of filming the video “invasion of privacy”.

Kohli is presently in Australia as part of Team India’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Recently, a detailed video of his hotel room was shot by someone and uploaded on social media with the caption "King Kohli’s hotel room".

On Monday, October 31, the Indian cricketer took to his official Instagram handle and shared his displeasure over the video. In a strongly-worded post, he wrote:

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all??

“I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” the 33-year-old made it clear.

Kohli has been in great form with the willow in the T20 World Cup 2022. He scored 82* off 53 against Pakistan and 62* off 44 against the Netherlands as the Men in Blue won their first two Super 12 matches. However, he was dismissed for 12 against South Africa on Sunday in Perth as India went down to South Africa by five wickets.

“This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable” - David Warner backs Virat Kohli on hotel video

Veteran Australian cricketer David Warner has backed Kohli over his reaction to his hotel room video going viral. Commenting on the Indian batter’s post, he wrote:

“This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable. Was this @crownperth.”

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan described the filming of the clip as “horrible behavior”, while another Indian acting star, Arjun Kapoor, lamented:

“This is the saddest part about every person having a camera on them today.”

Kohli’s brother, Vikas, also lashed out at the hotel management and commented:

“This is really very unprofessional whom so ever did it, im assuming it must be the hotel staff only , else if its some other fans its a total disaster from the hotel management… WHERE IS THE SECURITY AND PRIVACY OF THE GUEST… this is very alarming @crownperth.”

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Tough day today but we focus on the next one. Tough day today but we focus on the next one. ✌️🇮🇳 https://t.co/REJKpvx82y

Meanwhile, Kohli will be seen in action on the cricket field when the Men in Blue take on Bangladesh in their next Super 12 match in Adelaide on November 2.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes