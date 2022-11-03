T20 World Cup 2022: “Would like to see his pace improve and not drop” - Salman Butt on Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has stated that he would like to see Team India left-armer Arshdeep Singh improve his pace as he gains more experience and knowledge of international cricket.

Despite being a rookie, Arshdeep has been one of the standout performers in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. In four matches, the 23-year-old has claimed nine wickets at an average of 14.67.

Admitting that the youngster has been highly impressive in his maiden T20 World Cup appearance, Butt commented:

“The one thing I would want to see in Arshdeep is that I would like to see his pace improve and not drop. Usually as bowlers play more and more games in international cricket, their pace keeps coming down. But high-class performers keep improving.

“With the kind of talent he has got, I really hope he gets better, gets stronger, fitter and can last even with more bowling in international cricket,” Butt added.

He further opined that the left-arm seamer is very good with the new ball, but needs to work on his death-overs bowling. The 38-year-old elaborated:

“Arshdeep bowls very well with the new ball. He has excellent control over his swing bowling. He bowls inswing and outswing in good areas and on good lengths. But yes, with the old ball, when there is not much movement or not a lot of help from the pitch, that is where he needs to develop. It will come over a period of time. He will improve, the more he plays."

Having made his T20I debut in July this year, Arshdeep has claimed 28 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 18.14 and an economy rate of 8.17.

“India is a very good team, but don’t have that ideal combination” - Salman Butt

Answering a viewer query over why Team India are not consistent despite having a strong bunch of players, Butt put it down to the Men in Blue not having an ideal combination. Admitting that India have a number of match-winners, he elaborated:

“India is a very good team, but don’t have that ideal combination. That happens when a side has everything - good off-spinners and leg-spinners, and a good left-armer. India have these. But genuine fast bowler? No. (Jasprit) Bumrah is the only one, but he is unavailable. The others lack pace. Without genuine pace, you cannot have an ideal combo.”

Despite Bumrah’s absence, India have impressed in the T20 World Cup 2022. They are currently on top of the points table in Group 2 with three wins in four games.

