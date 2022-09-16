T20 World Cup 2022: “He wants to look classic. What kind of method is this to find form?” - Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at Babar Azam

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has criticized Babar Azam for failing to lead from the front during the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. According to him, the Pakistan skipper was more concerned about looking attractive rather than scoring runs.

Babar had a horror Asia Cup campaign even as Pakistan reached the final. In six matches, he scored 68 runs at an average of 11.33 and a strike rate of 107.93.

On Thursday (September 15), the 27-year-old was retained as captain of the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. While the decision came as no surprise, Akhtar questioned Babar’s credentials as a leader in the T20 format. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he opined:

“I don’t think the captain is cut out for the job in this format. He is looking for classic drives to rediscover his touch instead of trying to play close to the body. He wants to look classic. What kind of method is this to find form?”

The Rawalpindi Express also expressed concern over the squad chosen for the T20 World Cup, especially the batters. Sharing his worst fears, he said:

“If this is the kind of batting line-up we are taking to Australia, I fear we might be out in the first round. In the UAE, there was only a little movement and our batters were exposed. There is no depth in Pakistan’s batting at all. I can’t understand the thinking behind this selection."

Pakistan retained Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah in their squad for the T20 World Cup, while handing a maiden T20I call-up to Shan Masood.

“If Pakistan’s batting gets exposed in Australia, even chairman won’t be spared” - Shoaib Akhtar

Predicting a massive backlash in case of a poor performance by the team at the T20 World Cup, Akhtar stated that the repercussions could be wide-ranging. He elaborated:

“If Pakistan’s batting gets exposed in Australia, not only will Pakistan’s management be sacked, the coaches also will be gone. Even the chairman of the cricket board, Ramiz Raja, won’t be spared.”

Admitting that Pakistan have been placed in a tough group, Akhtar concluded:

“Pakistan have a tough first game against India. They are in a challenging group, so it’s going to be very tough for Pakistan. I’m really disappointed with Mohammad Wasim as a selector. I wish the team the best of luck, but I’m very angry to see the selection they have made.”

Pakistan have been placed with India, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group 2 for the T20 World Cup 2022.

