T20 World Cup 2022: “Found the most Pakistani way to get out” - Twitterati bemused as Mohammad Nawaz doesn’t review lbw amid run-out confusion 

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz was dismissed in highly bizarre fashion during his team’s must-win T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against South Africa on Thursday, November 3.
Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), but stumbled to 43/4 by the seventh over. Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed then added 52 runs for the fifth wicket to give the Pakistan innings a boost.
The partnership was broken on the last ball of the 13th over as Nawaz was adjudged lbw off Proteas left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for 28 off 22 balls. The batter moved out of his crease, and was run-out as well. Not realizing that the run-out would not count since the ball became dead as soon as the umpire raised his finger, Nawaz walked off.
Replays clearly spotted an inside edge, meaning that had the left-hander gone for the DRS, he would have survived. Following the weird turn of events, a number of cricket fans and analysts took to Twitter to express their surprise over the Pakistan player’s lack of knowledge over the rules of the game. Some even brutally trolled Nawaz over the same.
Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan lift Pakistan with blazing stand after Nawaz’s exit
While Nawaz’s dismissal was a setback for Pakistan, they overcame it courtesy of a superb sixth-wicket partnership between Iftikhar (51 off 35) and Shadab Khan (52 off 22 balls).
The duo added 82 runs at a rapid pace. Shadab was in a particularly aggressive mood, striking three fours and four sixes during his blitzkrieg. Iftikhar, on the other hand, smashed three fours and two sixes.
Earlier, Pakistan were on the back foot as Mohammad Rizwan (four), skipper Babar Azam (six) and Shan Masood (two) all perished cheaply. Mohammad Haris got off to a blazing start before being trapped lbw by Anrich Nortje for 28 off 11 balls. The South African pacer finished with figures of 4/41 in his four overs.
Courtesy of the Iftikhar-Shadab partnership, Pakistan ended up posting a competitive 185/9 in their 20 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa - Today's match playing XIs
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
