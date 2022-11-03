T20 World Cup 2022: “Found the most Pakistani way to get out” - Twitterati bemused as Mohammad Nawaz doesn’t review lbw amid run-out confusion 

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz was dismissed in highly bizarre fashion during his team’s must-win T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against South Africa on Thursday, November 3.

Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), but stumbled to 43/4 by the seventh over. Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed then added 52 runs for the fifth wicket to give the Pakistan innings a boost.

The partnership was broken on the last ball of the 13th over as Nawaz was adjudged lbw off Proteas left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for 28 off 22 balls. The batter moved out of his crease, and was run-out as well. Not realizing that the run-out would not count since the ball became dead as soon as the umpire raised his finger, Nawaz walked off.

Replays clearly spotted an inside edge, meaning that had the left-hander gone for the DRS, he would have survived. Following the weird turn of events, a number of cricket fans and analysts took to Twitter to express their surprise over the Pakistan player’s lack of knowledge over the rules of the game. Some even brutally trolled Nawaz over the same.

Here’s a compilation of reactions from the micro-blogging site to the Pakistan all-rounder's strange dismissal:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns I think Nawaz missed a trick with the rule as ball will "dead" as umpire called it out and there will be no runout. I think Nawaz missed a trick with the rule as ball will "dead" as umpire called it out and there will be no runout.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha That has to be among the stranger dismissals I have seen. Can understand Nawaz not realising the umpire had given him out lbw but Iftikhar would have known. Or did he miss it too? A review would have saved the batter That has to be among the stranger dismissals I have seen. Can understand Nawaz not realising the umpire had given him out lbw but Iftikhar would have known. Or did he miss it too? A review would have saved the batter

Abhinav Mukund @mukundabhinav The Nawaz dismissal was a weird one. The 1st decision stands- even though it was wrong. Cannot be given run out. Unfortunately if he had waited and asked for DRS,he would have been saved. #PAKvsSA The Nawaz dismissal was a weird one. The 1st decision stands- even though it was wrong. Cannot be given run out. Unfortunately if he had waited and asked for DRS,he would have been saved. #PAKvsSA

Dennis @DennisCricket_ Nawaz found the most PakistanI way to get out Nawaz found the most PakistanI way to get out

Cricket Pakistan @cricketpakcompk



#T20WorldCup #PAKvSA Mohammad Nawaz would have been not out if he had reviewed the decision Mohammad Nawaz would have been not out if he had reviewed the decision👀#T20WorldCup #PAKvSA https://t.co/NF5n2hkKmN

Haroon @hazharoon 🤦‍♂️ #PAKvSA Umpire should have communicated to Nawaz that he was given out LBW and not run out. Umpires costing Pakistan games once again🤦‍♂️ #T20WorldCup Umpire should have communicated to Nawaz that he was given out LBW and not run out. Umpires costing Pakistan games once again😒🤦‍♂️ #T20WorldCup #PAKvSA

Rahul Rawat @rawatrahul9 Muhammad Nawaz, what was he doing there? Didn’t review that one with the ball clearly hitting the bat first and then the pad. Muhammad Nawaz, what was he doing there? Didn’t review that one with the ball clearly hitting the bat first and then the pad.

Lahori Guy @YrrrFahad_ First off all select a coach who knows all the rules of cricket this current management and Players they literally have no idea how rules works in cricket nowadays Nawaz Dismissal is the prime example of our players n mgmt they are far far away from understanding this game First off all select a coach who knows all the rules of cricket this current management and Players they literally have no idea how rules works in cricket nowadays Nawaz Dismissal is the prime example of our players n mgmt they are far far away from understanding this game

Hemant @Sportscasmm #PAKvSA



Pakistan fans trying to find a reason to blame this Nawaz dismissal on India as well: Pakistan fans trying to find a reason to blame this Nawaz dismissal on India as well: #PAKvSA Pakistan fans trying to find a reason to blame this Nawaz dismissal on India as well: https://t.co/yb5E4aaYEJ

Roshan Rai 🇮🇳 @RoshanKrRaii Nawaz did not take that review despite an inside edge is because Ngidi hit the stumps and Iftikhar would have been given run out, what a selfless display by Nawaz, something that Babar and Rizwan can learn. #PAKvSA Nawaz did not take that review despite an inside edge is because Ngidi hit the stumps and Iftikhar would have been given run out, what a selfless display by Nawaz, something that Babar and Rizwan can learn. #PAKvSA

Salaar @salaar54 This Nawaz dismissal shows you about the game awareness of our players. He though he was run out and walked away without taking the review even though he had clearly edged it This Nawaz dismissal shows you about the game awareness of our players. He though he was run out and walked away without taking the review even though he had clearly edged it

Taimoor Zaman @taimoorze The ball was dead with LBW decision. Run Out doesnt matter. he could have been Not Out if had taken the Review. What yaar Nawaz The ball was dead with LBW decision. Run Out doesnt matter. he could have been Not Out if had taken the Review. What yaar Nawaz

Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan lift Pakistan with blazing stand after Nawaz’s exit

While Nawaz’s dismissal was a setback for Pakistan, they overcame it courtesy of a superb sixth-wicket partnership between Iftikhar (51 off 35) and Shadab Khan (52 off 22 balls).

The duo added 82 runs at a rapid pace. Shadab was in a particularly aggressive mood, striking three fours and four sixes during his blitzkrieg. Iftikhar, on the other hand, smashed three fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Pakistan were on the back foot as Mohammad Rizwan (four), skipper Babar Azam (six) and Shan Masood (two) all perished cheaply. Mohammad Haris got off to a blazing start before being trapped lbw by Anrich Nortje for 28 off 11 balls. The South African pacer finished with figures of 4/41 in his four overs.

Courtesy of the Iftikhar-Shadab partnership, Pakistan ended up posting a competitive 185/9 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan vs South Africa - Today's match playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes