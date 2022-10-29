Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers in the world and his stardom cuts across boundaries. The right-handed batter’s performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup have helped him find a special place among fans.

An artist from Balochistan, Pakistan, has paid a fitting tribute to the legendary Indian batter by sharing a beautiful artwork, carving his image on the sand at a beach.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, a user wrote:

“This for you @imvkohli, we made from Gaddani, Balochistan.”

The Delhi batter helped India beat Pakistan by playing a memorable knock against Pakistan to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat last Sunday.

The 33-year-old smashed an unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls, including four sixes and six boundaries. The experienced batter also shared a century partnership with Hardik Pandya (40 off 37) to help India recover from 31/4 and win by four wickets.

He continued his sublime form by smashing an unbeaten 62 off 44 deliveries against the Netherlands last Thursday, which included a couple of sixes and three boundaries. India won the match by 56 runs.

“It was like a dream”- Roger Binny hails Virat Kohli for special knock against Pakistan

BCCI President Roger Binny has hailed Kohli for his special knock that helped India complete an epic run chase against Babar Azam and Co. He said:

"It was like a dream for me. Couldn't realize the way the ball was being hit in the park by Kohli. It was a fantastic victory. You never see such matches where most of the time, the match was in Pakistan's favor and all of a sudden; it came back to India. Good for the game as it's what the crowd wants to see."

The Men in Blue will hope that he once again delivers against the Proteas in Perth on Sunday. A victory could help India’s chances to top their group ahead of the knockout stages.

The former Indian captain recently smashed an unbeaten 49 off 28 balls in the second T20I against South Africa last month. He has scored 306 runs in 11 innings against the Proteas, which includes a couple of half-centuries.

Kohli also has an extraordinary batting record in Australia. He has amassed 595 runs in 12 innings at an average of 85, which includes seven half-centuries.

