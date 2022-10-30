Create

T20 World Cup 2022: Record Alert! Rohit Sharma becomes the most capped player in the tournament

By James Kuanal
Rohit Sharma is also the second highest run-scorer in T20Is after Virat Kohli.

India captain Rohit Sharma became the most capped player at the T20 World Cup during his appearance against South Africa in Perth on Sunday (October 30).

The star Indian batter, who also played the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, eclipsed Sri Lanka legend Tillakaratne Dilshan (35 matches) in terms of most appearances at the showpiece T20 tournament.

He, however, failed to last long against the Proteas' bowling attack as he departed for 15 off 14 deliveries. He was caught and bowled by Lungi Ngidi as India lost their opening wicket at 23 in the fifth over.

Most matches in T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma – 36*

Tillakratne Dilshan – 35

Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo and Shoaib Malik – 34

Rohit will be keen to help the Men in Blue register a hat-trick of victories at the T20 World Cup 2022. India have already beaten Pakistan and the Netherlands in their first couple of group-stage matches.

A win would ensure the top spot in their group ahead of the tournament's knockout stages.

The 33-year-old will also look to ensure India repeat their 2007 heroics by winning the T20 World Cup once again. A victory would also help the Men in Blue end a nine-year drought in ICC trophy triumphs. India's last ICC Trophy win was at the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Rohit Sharma and Co. pick Deepak Hooda in XI against South Africa

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa. He chose to pcik all-rounder Deepak Hooda in place of Axar Patel for this crucial game against a quality Proteas bowling lineup in Australian conditions. The off-spinner is likely to play the role of a sixth bowler.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit told Star Sports:

"It is a good surface and we know what to expect here. It was a good prep, but now it is game-time. We want to come out here and do what we have been doing. Sometimes you can get carried away or your energy is low, but you have to stay calm. Axar misses out and Deepak Hooda comes in."

It is worth mentioning that arch-rivals Pakistan also rely on India’s victory to stay alive in the tournament after losing their first two games against India and Zimbabwe.

