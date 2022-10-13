T20 World Cup 2022: “Rohit removed from captaincy?” - Twitterati puzzled as Team India name KL Rahul as skipper for second practice match against Western Australia

Team India are taking on Western Australia in their second practice match at the WACA in Perth on Thursday (October 13). The Men in Blue’s first warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 was also against Western Australia on Monday.

India are bowling first the match. Interestingly, while sharing the team sheet on their official Twitter handle, BCCI named KL Rahul as captain, despite the fact that Rohit Sharma is also part of the playing XI. Rahul is Team India’s designated vice-captain for the T20 World Cup 2022.

The decision to pick Rahul as captain for the warm-up game ahead of Rohit left quite a few Indian cricket fans puzzled. Some even joked that Hitman had been “sacked” as captain.

A look at our Playing XI for the second practice match against Western Australia. #TeamIndia will bowl first.A look at our Playing XI for the second practice match against Western Australia. #TeamIndia will bowl first. A look at our Playing XI for the second practice match against Western Australia. https://t.co/5Wutj8rFYI

Some other Twitter users pointed out that since Rohit would only be batting and not fielding, hence KL has been named as leader for the practice match. Here are some interesting reactions to the decision to name Rahul as captain for Thursday’s game versus Western Australia

Ra's Al Ghul Indiawale @Vox6111 @BCCI In warm up games, do they occasionally make the VC a Captain so that in case in the main tournament the captain is injured, the VC can be more comfortable to be a leader of the side? @BCCI In warm up games, do they occasionally make the VC a Captain so that in case in the main tournament the captain is injured, the VC can be more comfortable to be a leader of the side?

KayaSK @kaya_sk06 @Vox6111 @BCCI Good theory but reason is Rohit is not fielding today...so ..it's no point in being captain that's y KL ..and as u said it will be good experience for KL @Vox6111 @BCCI Good theory but reason is Rohit is not fielding today...so ..it's no point in being captain that's y KL ..and as u said it will be good experience for KL

The_cricket @The_cricket18 @CricCrazyJohns Jaha matter bada hota he waha rahul khada hota he @CricCrazyJohns Jaha matter bada hota he waha rahul khada hota he 😍👍

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola KL Rahul Captain Today , With Rohit Sharma Playing



Any Logic ???? KL Rahul Captain Today , With Rohit Sharma Playing Any Logic ????

Aritra Mukherjee @aritram029 KL Rahul listed as captain despite Rohit Sharma being in the XI for the second warm-up match against Western Australia, strange! No Virat Kohli again. SKY resting! KL Rahul listed as captain despite Rohit Sharma being in the XI for the second warm-up match against Western Australia, strange! No Virat Kohli again. SKY resting! https://t.co/weqlzFurbs

Team India won their first practice match by 13 runs

Earlier, Team India beat Western Australia by 13 runs in their first practice match at the WACA in Perth. Batting first, the Men in Blue put up 158 for 6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

In-form batter Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 52 off 35 balls, smashing three fours and as many sixes. All-rounder Hardik Pandya contributed a quick-fire 27, while Deepak Hooda made 22. Finisher Dinesh Karthik was unbeaten on 19.

In response, Western Australia were held to 145 for 8 despite Sam Fanning’s 58. Arshdeep Singh 3/6, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/15 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/26 were the star performers for India with the ball.

Meanwhile, Team India are yet to name their replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah. The Men in Blue will kick-off their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign by taking on Pakistan at the MCG on October 23.

