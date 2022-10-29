Shubman Gill revealed the details of the Punjab team's celebrations after India defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 last Sunday.

Gill, who is playing for Punjab in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, said that the players were on a flight during the India-Pakistan match. When they came to know about the result of the game, everyone on the flight started to clap. The Indian batter further commented that the battle between the arch-rivals lived up to the expectations.

"When we won, everyone in the flight started clapping. The India vs Pakistan clash lived up to its hype. I enjoyed it a lot," said Gill in a chat with Star Sports.

"We need to keep this momentum going"- Shubman Gill sends a message to Team India

When asked to send a message to the Indian squad in Australia, Gill highlighted the team's successive wins in Super 12. He said:

"My message to all the players who are playing in the World Cup is that we have a lot of momentum. The way we defeated Pakistan, and the way we dominated against the second team (Netherlands), I think we need to keep this momentum going and I want to wish each and everyone all the best. Hopefully, we will get the trophy this year."

Shubman Gill has looked in good touch in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In three matches for Punjab, he recorded scores of 7, 21 and 57*. His half-century in the last match of Elite Group B against Uttar Pradesh helped Punjab win the game by nine wickets.

Punjab topped the Elite Group B points table with six wins in seven matches. The team has reached Kolkata for the knockout round of the tournament. Punjab will take on Haryana in a pre-quarterfinal match tomorrow from 11:00 AM onwards at Eden Gardens.

