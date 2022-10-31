T20 World Cup 2022: “Saw you doing some Spiderman moves that I never expected” - Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada discuss South Africa’s win over India

South African pacers Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada discussed their team’s five-wicket win over India in the T20 World Cup 2022 match on Sunday, October 30, in a video shared on the official social media handles of Proteas Men. While Ngidi hailed Rabada’s “Spiderman” moves, the latter congratulated his teammate on a stellar bowling effort.

Ngidi was the Player of the Match for registering figures of 4/29 after Team India won the toss and batted first in the Group 2 clash in Perth. On a pitch where there was plenty of bounce and pace, the South African fast bowler dismissed opposition skipper Rohit Sharma (15), KL Rahul (nine), Virat Kohli (12), and Hardik Pandya (2).

While Rabada went wicketless, he took two very good catches in the outfield to send back Kohli and Pandya. The catch to dismiss Pandya was particularly brilliant as the fielder had to dive forward since the ball was dying on him.

Responding to praise from Rabada over his match-winning spell against the Men in Blue, Ngidi told his fellow fast bowler:

“To be a 100 percent honest, I don’t think it (my performance) would have been possible without you taking all those catches. Today, I saw you doing some Spiderman moves that I never expected to see. That wicket of Hardik - you were obviously flying there.”

Apart from Rabada, left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell also came up with an impressive performance, claiming 3/15, which included a maiden. Anrich Nortje was also economical, registering figures of 1/23.

“I just saw the ball and I just reacted” - Rabada tells Ngidi about Hardik Pandya catch

During the discussion, Rabada also opened up about what was going on in his mind as he was about to take the catch of Pandya.

In the ninth over of India’s innings, Ngidi bowled a short ball to which Pandya played a pull. He rolled his wrists as a result of which the ball was dying as it went towards Rabada stationed at long leg. The Proteas fielder revealed:

“I just saw the ball and I just reacted. There’s been a bit of talk about these lights and the ball coming out of them. That was actually my first thought in my head when the ball came off the bat because it went quite flat.”

South Africa’s pacers restricted India to 133/9 in Perth. Half-centuries from Aiden Markram (52) and David Miller (59*) then took the Proteas past the winning line in 19.4 overs.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes